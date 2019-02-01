A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Feb. 1.

Harold Bradley, 93, the Country Music Hall of Fame guitarist who played on hundreds of hit country records including “Crazy,” “King of the Road” and “Crying” and helped create “The Nashville Sound” with his brother Owen, died Thursdaymorning in Nashville, Tennessee, where he was born.

Many consider him to be one of the most recorded musicians ever, appearing on multiple Elvis Presley records. Some of the most well-known hits he played on include “Make The World Go Away,” by Eddie Arnold, “Harper Valley P.T.A.” by Jeannie C. Riley, “Stand By Your Man,” by Tammy Wynette, and “Battle of New Orleans” by Johnny Horton.

James Ingram, 66, the Grammy-winning singer who launched multiple hits on the R&B and pop charts and earned two Oscar nominations for his songwriting, has died, Debbie Allen, an actress-choreographer and frequent collaborator with Ingram, announced on Twitter on Tuesday

Kim Bok-dong, 92, a South Korean woman who was forced as a girl into a brothel and sexually enslaved by the Japanese military during World War II, died on Mondayat a Seoul hospital where she had been receiving treatment for cancer. She had been a vocal leader at the rallies that have been held every Wednesday in Seoul for nearly 30 years, demanding reparations from Tokyo over wartime atrocities. Accordingly, Kim Bok-dong was mourned by hundreds of protesters on the following Wednesday.

Kim was one of the first victims to speak out and break decades of silence over Japan’s wartime sexual slavery that experts say forced thousands of Asian women into front-line brothels. Of the 239 Korean women who have come forward as victims, only 23 are still alive.

Peter Magowan, 76, the lifelong Giants fan who formed the ownership group that kept the team in San Francisco with a sparkling waterfront ballpark, died last Sundayafter a battle with cancer. Magowan was a fan ever since going to games at the Polo Grounds in New York and then played a critical role in the team’s success over the last quarter-century.

Magowan helped form the ownership group that bought the franchise for $100 million from Bob Lurie in December 1992 to keep the team from moving to Tampa Bay. One of his first moves was signing Barry Bonds to a six-year, $43.5 million free-agent deal even before he formally completed the purchase of the team.

Michel Legrand, 86, a French composer with more than 200 screen credits, notably the jazzy movie operas “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” and “The Young Girls of Rochefort,” and whose tunefully romantic music for “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Summer of ’42” and “Yentl” brought him Oscars, died Jan. 26.

As a teenage piano virtuoso in post-World War II Paris, Legrand irked his classical conservatory teachers when he turned his focus toward jazz. But his penchant for seductive tunes, informed by a classicist’s knowledge of the orchestra, made him one of the best-known and most prolific composers of his generation.

Fatima Ali, 29, who was voted by fans of “Top Chef” as their favorite contestant of Season 15, died Jan. 25 of Ewing’s sarcoma at home in San Marino, California. While her season of the culinary competition show was airing, the Pakistan native said she had the cancer, which affects bone and soft tissue. Before appearing on “Top Chef,” Ali became the first Pakistani woman to win on another cooking reality show, “Chopped.”

Julius Campbell Jr., 65, a former Virginia high school football star depicted in the movie “Remember the Titans,” died Jan. 25 of organ failure.

After Alexandria high schools integrated, upperclassmen attended T.C. Williams High School in 1971. The movie portrayed the Titans’ success that season amid the city’s racial tensions, as they won the Virginia AAA state championship.

“Julius was very, very instrumental on that team at simply getting kids to just talk to one another, kids who never talked to kids from another race their entire lives,” said Herman Boone, the Titans’ coach from 1971 to 1979. “It was Julius who came up with the saying that our team is a team of one group of people with ‘one vision.’ And in order to win we must have ‘one heartbeat,’ ” he said.

His athletic career was cut short by injury while he was in college.

Mary Randlett, 94, whose photographs chronicled Northwest artists and landscapes, died Jan. 11, after a brief illness.

In the decades after World War II, Randlett produced iconic, black-and-white portraits of the leading lights of the Northwest cultural scene, befriending and photographing painters Mark Tobey and Morris Graves and writers Theodore Roethke and Tom Robbins.

Her career as a landscape photographer was also remarkable. Oblivious to creature comforts, Randlett was frequently on the road in search of the perfect image. Her black-and-white photographs of Northwest mountain peaks, waterfalls and wave-tossed beaches were celebrated in many books and exhibitions, where they were noted for their drama and energy.

Frank Blaichman, 96, who as a teenager during World War II fled into the forests of eastern Poland to avoid a roundup of fellow Jews by occupying Germans and soon became a leader of a band of partisans trying to disrupt the Nazis from inside the country, died Dec. 27, 2018, at home in Manhattan. He told his story in a 2009 book, “Rather Die Fighting: A Memoir of World War II.”

Morton Sobell, 101, an ardent communist operative convicted with Julius and Ethel Rosenberg in the sensational 1951 atomic bomb spy trial, died Dec. 26, 2018, in Manhattan. He had denied guilt for decades, then abruptly acknowledged complicity in 2008. Sobell, who was spared the death penalty imposed on the Rosenbergs, served almost 18 years of a 30-year sentence in federal prison for his role in the Soviet espionage case that gripped the nation. The Rosenbergs were executed in 1953 amid the Cold War anti-communist fervor.