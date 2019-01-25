A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 25.

Diana Athill, 101, British literary editor who worked with some of the finest writers of the 20th century — including Margaret Atwood, V.S. Naipaul and John Updike — before establishing herself as an award-winning memoirist of love, sex, childhood and aging, died Wednesdayat a hospice in London. She wrote a series of critically lauded memoirs chronicling her romantic and sexual liaisons over much of the 20th century. Her renown came with “Somewhere Towards the End,” the sixth — though by no means the last — volume of her autobiography. Published in 2008, the year she turned 91, it is a meditation on the inevitable pains, and unexpected pleasures, of aging.

Russell Baker, 93, Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who for 36 years brought whimsy, irreverence and droll commentary to the Observer column in The New York Times and whose memoir, “Growing Up,” was a best-seller, died Mondayat home of complications from a fall. Baker, who received a Pulitzer for commentary in 1979 and another for his Depression-era memoir four years later, succeeded Alistair Cooke as the host of public television’s “Masterpiece Theatre” series.

Kaye Ballard, 93, boisterous comedian and singer who appeared in Broadway musicals and nightclubs from New York to Las Vegas and starred with Eve Arden in the 1960s TV sitcom “The Mothers-In-Law,” died Mondayat home in Rancho Mirage, California. She had kidney cancer. She was present recently when a documentary on her life and career premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Masazo Nonaka, 113, the world’s oldest man, died last Sundayin Ashoro, Japan.

Tony Mendez, 78, a former CIA technical operations officer who helped rescue six U.S. diplomats from Iran in 1980 and was portrayed by Ben Affleck in the film “Argo,” died Jan. 19 at an assisted-living center in Frederick, Maryland. He had Parkinson’s disease, said his wife, fellow CIA veteran Jonna Mendez.

Nathan Glazer, 95, a prominent sociologist and longtime professor at Harvard University who assisted on a classic study of conformity, “The Lonely Crowd,” and co-authored a groundbreaking document of nonconformity, “Beyond the Melting Pot,” died in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Jan. 19.

Lamia al-Gailani, 80, an Iraqi archaeologist who lent her expertise to rebuilding the National Museum’s collection after it was looted following the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, died Jan. 18 in Amman, Jordan.

Reggie Young, 82, a prolific studio guitarist who appeared on landmark recordings such as the Box Tops’ “The Letter” and Elvis Presley’s “Suspicious Minds,” and many others, and played a prominent role in shaping the sound of Southern popular music in the 1960s and ’70s, died of heart failure Jan. 17.

Douglas M. Costle, 79, who helped draw up the blueprints for the federal Environmental Protection Agency and served as its administrator when it tackled toxic waste sites and fluorocarbons and monitored radioactivity from the Three Mile Island nuclear disaster, died Jan. 13 at his home in McLean, Virginia. The cause was complications of a stroke.

Linda Waterfall, 69, a talented Seattle singer-songwriter known to her friends for her spiritual devotion and wacky sense of humor, died at the University of Washington Medical Center on Jan. 8 of complications from cancer, an illness she had beaten in 1999, but which returned two years ago.

Over a career that spanned five decades, Waterfall released 13 albums, starting with “Mary’s Garden” (Windham Hill) in 1977, and ending with 2015’s “Hometown Girl” (Franklin Point), named by The Seattle Times as one of the best albums of the year.

Dr. John Mendelsohn, 82, who led the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center through an era of substantial growth and who helped pioneer a new type of cancer therapy, died Jan. 7 at home in Houston. The cause was glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer.