A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Dec. 21.

Penny Marshall, 75, the nasal-voiced co-star of the slapstick sitcom “Laverne & Shirley” and later the chronically self-deprecating director of hit films like “Big” and “A League of Their Own,” died Monday at her home in Los Angeles. The cause was complications of diabetes.

Marshall became the first woman to direct a feature film that grossed more than $100 million when she made “Big” (1988). That movie, a comedy about a 12-year-old boy who magically turns into an adult (Tom Hanks), was as popular with critics as with audiences. Hanks received his first Oscar nomination for his performance.

That was followed by more iconic movies: “A League of Their Own,” a sentimentally spunky comedy about a wartime women’s baseball league with an ensemble cast that included Madonna, Geena Davis, Rosie O’Donnell and Hanks; and “Awakenings” (1990), a medical drama starring Robert De Niro and Robin Williams. “Awakenings,” based on a book by Oliver Sacks. De Niro received an Academy Award nomination.

Marshall had a reputation for instinctive directing, which could mean endless retakes. But she was also known for treating filmmaking as a team effort rather than a dictatorship.

Marshall got her big break in 1971, when she was cast in the recurring part of Jack Klugman’s gloomy secretary, Myrna Turner, on the ABC sitcom “The Odd Couple.” That same year she married Rob Reiner, who was then a star of the hit series “All in the Family.” He adopted her daughter, but they divorced in 1979.

Anca Pop, 34, a Romanian-Canadian singer-songwriter, has died after her car plunged into the Danube River. Emergency authorities identified her body after divers found her car late Monday in southwestern Romania. Her death is still being investigated.

Pop’s style was a fusion of Balkan and mainstream pop. She had a big following in Japan.

Lee Leonard, 89, an urbane host of sports and entertainment programs who introduced ESPN to a small audience on the day of its debut in 1979, died last Sunday at his home in South Orange, New Jersey.

Leonard was a well-regarded veteran of local and national sports studio shows when executives at ESPN, which was just getting off the ground, asked him to be a co-anchor of “SportsCenter,” envisioned as the network’s flagship news and highlights program. And it was “SportsCenter’s” inaugural broadcast that launched the network, with Leonard delivering its first words, on Sept. 7, 1979, setting ESPN on its path to becoming a television empire.

Colin Kroll, 34, the CEO and co-founder of the popular app HQ Trivia, was found dead in his Manhattan apartment last Sunday from an apparent drug overdose.

Kroll co-founded HQ with Rus Yusupov, and the game debuted in August 2017. HQ users compete with other players as part of a live game show and win prize money if they get all 12 trivia questions correct.

At its height, HQ drew more than 2 million players a game, and in March banked $15 million in venture funding, giving it a reported post-money valuation of $100 million.

Bill Fralic, 56, the former Falcons offensive lineman star, who played for the team from 1985-92, died Dec. 13 following a battle with cancer

After a storied career for the Pitt Panthers, the three-time All-American was drafted second overall in the 1985 draft by the Falcons. He started immediately at right guard, went to four Pro Bowls and was twice named to the All-Pro team.

As good as he was on the field, he was also very outspoken off it. In 1989, he testified in a U.S. Senate hearing about the rampant use of steroids in the NFL, pushing for stricter testing.

Nancy Wilson, 81, whose skilled and flexible approach to singing provided a key bridge between the sophisticated jazz-pop vocalists of the 1950s and the powerhouse pop-soul singers of the 1960s and ‘70s, died Dec. 13 at her home in Pioneertown, California.

In a long and celebrated career, Wilson performed American standards, jazz ballads, Broadway show tunes, R&B torch songs and middle-of-the-road pop pieces, all delivered with a heightened sense of a song’s narrative. Some of Wilson’s best-known recordings told tales of heartbreak, with attitude.

Wilson released more than 70 albums in a five-decade recording career. She won three Grammy Awards, one for best rhythm and blues recording for the 1964 album “How Glad I Am,” and two for best jazz vocal album, in 2005 and 2007. In 2004, she was honored as a Jazz Master by the National Endowment for the Arts.

For her lifelong work as an advocate of civil rights, which included participating in a protest march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965, she received an award from the Martin Luther King Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta in 1993 and an NAACP Hall of Fame Image Award in 1998.

In 2005, she was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site, also in Atlanta.

Meng Lang, 57, a poet who promoted Liu Xiaobo, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate, along with other dissident Chinese writers, died Dec. 12 in Hong Kong. Local media reported he was receiving treatment for lung cancer.

Meng’s writing has been published and translated into many languages, and he was a co-founder of the Independent Chinese PEN Center, a nonprofit organization formed in 2011 to promote freedom of expression and publication.

John J. Gibbons, 94, a lawyer who persuaded authorities in Newark, New Jersey, to provide access to the courts for people detained during riots in 1967 and nearly 40 years later argued successfully before the Supreme Court that foreign prisoners at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba had legal rights too, died Dec. 9 in Maplewood, New Jersey.

Andrew Frierson, 94, whose bass-baritone reverberated from the stages of theaters and music halls around the world as part of the first generation of black opera singers to make their voices heard, died Dec. 6 in Oberlin, Ohio.

Frierson made his New York debut at Carnegie Recital Hall in 1948 while still a student and went on to perform for six seasons with the New York City Opera. He also sang at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, the occasion of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

Fred Greenstein, 88, a pre-eminent scholar of political psychology who devised a systematic approach to evaluating the leadership styles of American presidents and who helped breathe new life into the reputation of Dwight D. Eisenhower, died Dec. 3 at his home in Princeton, New Jersey. The cause was complications from a form of Parkinson’s disease.