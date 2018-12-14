A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Dec. 14.

Melvin Dummar, 74, a delivery driver who falsely claimed that billionaire Howard Hughes left a handwritten will bequeathing him $156 million, died last Sundayunder hospice care in rural Nevada after battling cancer for many years. Melvin Dummar’s plight was depicted in the film “Melvin and Howard” in 1980. Battles over the authenticity of the so-called “Mormon will” lasted more than a decade. Dummar maintained that he found Hughes on a Nevada desert road in 1967 and drove him to Las Vegas.

Bob Bergland, 90, a Minnesota Democrat who as a liberal congressman and President Jimmy Carter’s secretary of agriculture was a zealous advocate for America’s consumers as well as its farmers, died last Sundayin his hometown, Roseau, Minnesota. Bergland experienced poverty, unemployment and the loss of his farm as a young man. Later, representing a largely rural district in Congress from 1971 to 1977, and then as a member of the Carter Cabinet until 1981, he spoke passionately about his hard-pressed constituents.

Riccardo Giacconi, 87, an astrophysicist who won the Nobel Prize for pioneering the study of the universe through the X-rays emitted by the most violent actors in the cosmos, including black holes, exploding stars and galumphing clouds of galaxies, died last Sundayin the La Jolla section of San Diego.

Rosanell Eaton, 97, an unyielding advocate for voting rights, died Dec. 8 at her home outside Louisburg, North Carolina. The cause was complications from heart disease.

Eaton came to greatest prominence as a lead plaintiff in a North Carolina lawsuit that was heard by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2016 and defeated what many civil-rights activists described as modern-day efforts to disenfranchise blacks and other minority voters with discriminatory practices at the polls. President Barack Obama celebrated her amid the legal struggle as an “unsung” American hero.

Paul Henderson, 79, a Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter with The Seattle Times, died Dec. 7. He had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer in September.

In 1981, he took up the cause of a man, Steve Titus, who had been convicted in King County Superior Court of a sexual assault he insisted he didn’t commit. Henderson wrote a series of articles that proved Titus couldn’t have committed the crime. Another man ultimately confessed. Henderson was awarded the 1982 Pulitzer Prize for local investigative specialized reporting.

Belisario Betancur, 95, a Colombian statesman who championed peace in Central America and at home, but whose one term as president was marred by a guerrilla assault on the country’s highest court and a volcanic eruption that turned an entire town into a mud-covered graveyard, died Dec. 7 in Bogotá. The cause of death was not disclosed.

A populist member of the Conservative Party, Betancur was a charismatic campaigner whose message of peace and prosperity — his slogan was “Sí, se puede” (”Yes, we can”) — seemed to resonate in a country that was rapidly modernizing. Betancur literacy efforts were credited with cutting the country’s illiteracy rate from 20 percent to about 8 percent, but his administration was marked by the rise of the Medellín drug cartel and the threat of leftist guerrilla groups.

Pete Shelley, 63, who supercharged pop melodies with punk energy as the leader of the British band Buzzcocks, died of a heart attack Dec. 6 at home in Talinn, Estonia. He had moved to Estonia, the home country of his wife, Greta, an artist, in 2012. His breakneck guitar strumming propelled songs that often proclaimed lovelorn vulnerability alongside acute self-consciousness. “I’m in distress, I need a caress,” he sang on one of the first Buzzcocks singles, “What Do I Get?”

David Heerensperger, 82, best known for his competitive spirit, which fueled his hardware-business empires and investments in thoroughbred and hydroplane racing, died Dec 2 from medical complications, surrounded by family at his home in Bellevue. Friends remember him most for his quiet generosity.

P.M. Forni, 67, professor of early Italian literature who became a leading exponent of civility in our own discourteous times, died Dec. 1 in Towson, Maryland. He had Parkinson’s disease. He was a faculty member at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore when, in 1997, he became the principal founder of the Johns Hopkins Civility Project, which examined the importance of civility in human society and encouraged the practice of it on campuses and in communities through campaigns with bumper stickers, buttons and speaking programs. He also wrote two books on the topic, “Choosing Civility: The Twenty-Five Rules of Considerate Conduct” and “The Civility Solution: What to Do When People Are Rude.”