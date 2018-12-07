A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Dec. 7.

Philip Bosco, 88, the Tony Award-winning actor known for his roles in the films “Working Girl” and “The Savages,” died Monday at his home in Haworth, New Jersey. The cause was complications from Alzheimer’s disease.

Bosco was a Broadway veteran who won a Tony Award in 1989 for best actor for his role as the head of an opera company in the comedy “Lend Me a Tenor.” He received nominations for his performances in “The Rape of the Belt,” “Heartbreak House,” “You Never Can Tell” and “Moon Over Buffalo.”

Karre Mastanamma, 107, India cooking granny and YouTube sensation, has died, her family and friends announced Dec. 2.

Mastanamma got her big break at age 105. After she prepared an especially delicious eggplant curry, her great-grandson suggested that he film her cooking and then post the videos on YouTube. She suffered from cataracts, wore dentures, cooked outside on an open fire and sometimes roasted chicken inside a steaming watermelon, while cracking jokes.

Over the next two years, she became the star of a YouTube channel with an audience of more than 1 million subscribers. (See story and video at st.news/cookinggranny)

Paul Sherwen, 62, who raced in the Tour de France and then became a longtime voice of commentary on that and other major cycling events for the English-speaking world, died Dec. 2 at his home in Kampala, Uganda. The cause was heart failure.

Ken Berry, 85, an actor and dancer who played the affable and clumsy Capt. Wilton Parmenter in the 1960s sitcom “F Troop,” died Dec. 1 in Burbank, California. The cause of death was not provided by Berry’s family.

Amanda Sequoyah Swimmer, 97, who devoted her life to the preservation of Cherokee culture, keeping its language and pottery traditions alive, died Nov. 24 at her home in the Big Cove community in the federal land trust known as the Qualla Boundary of the Eastern Band of the Cherokee.

She was revered in the mountainous tribal lands of western North Carolina — honored there as a “Beloved Woman” — and renowned as one of her people’s most skilled potters.

In 2005, as an octogenarian, she was awarded an honorary doctor of humane letters degree by the University of North Carolina, Asheville, for her work in preserving Cherokee heritage and her role in founding the Cherokee Potters’ Guild.