A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Nov. 16

William Goldman, 87, who won Academy Awards for his screenplays for “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” and “All the President’s Men” and who, despite being one of Hollywood’s most successful screenwriters, was an outspoken critic of the movie industry, died Friday in Manhattan. The cause was colon cancer and pneumonia.

Roy Clark, 85, the guitar virtuoso and singer who headlined the TV show “Hee Haw” for nearly 25 years and was known for such hits as “Yesterday, When I was Young” and “Honeymoon Feeling,” died Thursdayof complications from pneumonia in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Fernando del Paso, 83, the widely honored Mexican diplomate, novelist and poet died Wednesday, announced the University of Guadalaja, where he was its library director. Del Paso was best known for his historical novel “News From the Empire” about the brief reign of Emperor Maximilian in Mexico and was awarded Spain’s Miguel de Cervantes Prize in 2016.

Katherine MacGregor, 93, veteran New York stage actress who brought a touch of vinegar and villainy to the period drama “Little House on the Prairie” and whose snobbish character, Harriet Oleson, was often the comic foil of the long-running TV series, died Tuesdayat the Motion Picture and Television Fund’s retirement home in Woodland Hills, California.

Stan Lee, 95, who as chief writer and editor of Marvel Comics helped create some of the most enduring superheroes of the 20th century and was a major force behind the breakout successes of the comic-book industry in the 1960s and early ’70s, died Mondayin Los Angeles

Douglas Rain, 90, who performed for 32 seasons with the Stratford Festival in Ontario, Canada, but was perhaps most famous for one faceless movie role — the voice of the HAL 9000 computer in Stanley Kubrick’s landmark 1968 film, “2001: A Space Odyssey” — died last Sunday in St. Marys, Ontario. He was 90.

Dorothy L. Cheney, 68, University of Pennsylvania professor whose careful research into how primates live and communicate revealed the surprising complexity of their thought processes and social structures, died Nov. 9 in Devon, Pennsylvania. Her husband and research partner, Robert Seyfarth, said the cause was breast cancer.