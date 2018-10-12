A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Oct. 12

Tex Winter, 96, the innovative “Triangle Offense” pioneer who assisted Phil Jackson on NBA championship teams with the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers, died Wednesday in Manhattan. He began his coaching career at Kansas State in 1947 and led the Wildcats to two Final Fours and eight Big Seven/Eight titles as head coach from 1954-68.

“I learned so much from Coach Winter. He was a pioneer and a true student of the game,” Michael Jordan said in a statement emailed to the Chicago Tribune. Former Lakers star Kobe Bryant called Winter a basketball genius “in every sense of the word.”

Winter published “The Triple-Post Offense” in 1962 and teamed with Jackson to use the system to great success with Jordan and Bryant. Winter assisted Jackson on championship teams with the Bulls in 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1997 and 1998, and the Lakers in 2000, 2001, 2002. He was a consultant with Los Angeles’ 2009 title team, and the Lakers also won in 2010.

Thomas Steitz, 78, a towering figure of late-20th-century science who shared the 2009 Nobel Prize in chemistry for figuring out the structure of a huge molecule central to translating the genetic code into the proteins that make up living matter, died Tuesday at his home in Branford, Connecticut. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

George Taliaferro, 91, an All-American running back at Indiana University who was the first African-American drafted by a National Football League team, died Monday at a nursing home in Mason, Ohio. The cause was heart failure.

Fast, strong and elusive, he played halfback, quarterback, defensive back and kicker on a team with several other African Americans. In 1945, he rushed for 719 yards and led the Hoosiers to an undefeated season and its only undisputed championship of the Big Ten Conference. He was voted Indiana’s most valuable player in 1948. But despite his success on the football field, Taliaferro could not live in a dorm, eat in the cafeteria or swim in the pool. At the 1949 NFL draft, the Chicago Bears drafted Talaiferro on the 13th round.

Betty Lavonne Grissom, 91, who successfully sued a NASA contractor after her husband, Virgil “Gus” Grissom, and two other astronauts died in the 1967 Apollo launchpad fire, died last Sunday at home in Houston. She got a $350,000 settlement in 1972 that would be worth nearly $3 million today if adjusted for inflation. Gus Grissom, one of the seven original Mercury astronauts, was 40 when he died on Jan. 27, 1967, along with Roger Chaffee and Ed White, at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

Marie Runyon, 103, a relentless liberal firebrand on many fronts who waged a Forty Years’ War on behalf of fellow tenants facing eviction by Columbia University, died Sunday in the off-campus Upper Manhattan apartment where she had lived since 1954.

Housing was not her only cause. Runyon campaigned against American involvement in Vietnam, supported the Black Panthers and nuclear disarmament, and continued to get arrested for civil disobedience into her 90s as an indomitable leader of the Granny Peace Brigade, which protested the war in Iraq.

Scott Wilson, 76, who played criminals in films like “In Cold Blood,” the 1967 adaptation of Truman Capote’s book; “In the Heat of the Night;” and more recently portrayed Hershel Greene, a rare figure of kindness in the hit AMC series “The Walking Dead,” has died, the Screen Actors Guild said last Sunday. News reports said that he died in Los Angeles and had leukemia.

Robert Pitofsky, 88, who as chairman of the Federal Trade Commission in the Clinton administration advocated for stricter enforcement of competition and greater protection for consumers, died Oct. 6 at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Pitofsky sought to call attention to the growing threat of corporate consolidation, particularly with the rise of technology. During his tenure, the agency would become the central watchdog for the internet and technology industries.

Will Vinton, 70, who used his and a partner’s revolutionary stop-motion animation process, Claymation, to win an Academy Award with an early cartoon and to create memorable commercial characters like the California Raisins, died Oct. 4 in Portland. The cause was multiple myeloma.

Vinton had honed his Claymation filmmaking technique for more than a decade when the California Raisin Advisory Board asked him to help with its new advertising campaign. He and his studio turned the raisins into a grooving group of singers in high-top sneakers who march out of a box singing “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” — a hit for Marvin Gaye that was sung in the commercial by Buddy Miles — and showing off dance moves like those of the Four Tops.

The commercial “caught on like wildfire, and within a week it was kind of abuzz in the popular culture,” Vinton said in speech in 2011 at the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Denver.

Jeanne Ashworth, 80, the first American woman to win an Olympic speedskating medal, died at home in Wilmington, New York, on Oct. 4. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Ashworth competed in three Olympics and captured 14 North American championships. She won the 500-meter bronze at Squaw Valley, California in 1960, finishing two-tenths of a second behind winner Helga Haase. She also skated at the 1964 Games in Innsbruck, Austria, and at Grenoble, France, in 1968.

Audrey Wells, 58, who wrote and directed the 2003 romantic comedy “Under the Tuscan Sun” and the screenplay for the new film “The Hate U Give,” died of cancer on Oct. 4. She also wrote the screenplays for films like “The Truth About Cats & Dogs” and “Shall We Dance?” The San Francisco native made her directorial debut with the 1999 indie “Guinevere.”

Phyllis Kind, 85, a combative, visionary art dealer whose championing of a group of young artists called the Chicago Imagists as well as major outsider artists helped expand the narrative of 20th-century art, died Sept. 28 in San Francisco. The cause was respiratory failure. Her last gallery, in New York, closed in 2009.

Angela Maria, 89, the Brazilian singer who became a national sensation in the 1950s and inspired a generation of artists with her piercing, sometimes hoarse, often melancholy voice, died Sept. 29 in São Paulo. Angela Maria had a wildly successful recording career and performed in sold-out halls well into her 80s, her voice still vibrant. She recorded more than 650 songs and appeared in 20 films.

Helena Almeida, 84, a Portuguese artist who used drawing, painting, photography, performance and more to create works that bent the boundaries between genres and suggested themes of repression and emancipation, died Sept. 25 in Sintra, Portugal. The cause was not available. Well-known in her home country for half a century, Almeida has received increasing attention abroad lately. The Tate Modern in London currently has an exhibition of her works.