A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Oct. 5

Dave Anderson, 89, a sports columnist for The New York Times for more than three decades and the recipient of a Pulitzer Prize for commentary, an award rarely bestowed on a sports writer, died Thursday in Cresskill, New Jersey.

Growing up in Brooklyn, New York, where Dodger ballplayers were idolized by many a youngster, Anderson channeled his love for sports in a different direction. “My heroes were sports writers: Frank Graham, Jimmy Cannon, Red Smith, Arthur Daley, W.C. Heinz,” he told the Shirley Povich Center for Sports Journalism in 2014.

Leon Lederman, 96, whose ingenious experiments with particle accelerators deepened science’s understanding of the subatomic world, died early Wednesday in Rexburg, Idaho. Lederman, who had long directed the Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory outside Chicago, was honored in 1988 with a Nobel Prize in physics for demonstrating the existence of at least two kinds of particles called neutrinos (there are now known to be three).

Geoff Emerick, 72, a sound engineer who recorded, among others, the Beatles, helping to shape the band’s ever-evolving music on pivotal albums like “Revolver” and “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” died on Tuesday. No further information was available.

Paul McCartney, in a tribute on his website, said, “We spent many exciting hours in the studio, and he never failed to come up with the goods.”

Juan Romero, 68, the busboy who aided wounded Robert Kennedy, died Monday in a Modesto, California, hospital following a heart attack.

For decades, each time Romero saw black-and-white news photos of himself — a baby-faced busboy gently cradling Kennedy as he lay sprawled on the hotel’s concrete kitchen floor — he would wonder what more he should have done to save Kennedy.

Only recently, he said during rare interviews this year, did he finally come to terms with that struggle. He said he still carried the example Kennedy had set as he campaigned for equality and civil rights.

Peggy Sue Gerron Rackham, 78, the Texas woman behind the 1958 Buddy Holly song “Peggy Sue” died Monday at a Lubbock hospital. Her son-in-law, Tom Stathos, on Monday said that the song was originally going to be called “Cindy Lou” (Holly’s niece), but the drummer in Holly’s band The Crickets, Jerry Allison, wanted to impress Peggy Sue, whom he later married, so he got Buddy to change the name.

Jerry González, 69, a trumpeter and percussionist who was a central figure in Latin jazz, especially through the Fort Apache Band, which he formed almost 40 years ago with his bass-playing brother, Andy González, died Monday in Madrid, Spain. The cause was smoke inhalation suffered during a fire in his home. González moved to Spain in 2000.

González spent time as a sideman for stars like the trumpeter Dizzy Gillespie and the pianist Eddie Palmieri, but his greatest skill was weaving together musical styles and influences from Cuba, Puerto Rico, Africa and more to create his own music.

Charles Aznavour, 94, one of France’s most celebrated singers of popular songs as well as a composer, film star and lifelong champion of the Armenian people, died last weekend in Mouris, France, announced the French Culture Ministry on Monday. He wrote, by his own estimate, more than 1,000 songs, and sang them in French, Armenian, English, German, Italian, Spanish and Yiddish. By some estimates, he sold close to 200 million records. He appeared in more than 60 films, notably as a pianist with a mysterious past in François Truffaut’s eccentric 1960 crime drama, “Shoot the Piano Player.”

Roger Robinson, 78, a Tony Award-winning actor known for his work in August Wilson’s plays on and off Broadway, died on Sept. 26 in Escondido, California. The cause was complications of a heart condition.

A product of Seattle, who graduated from Bellevue High School, Robinson appeared in regional theaters all over the country, but it was on the theater that he achieved the highest honor. He won the Tony for best featured actor in a play for his work in the 2009 revival of “Joe Turner’s Come and Gone,” one of 10 plays by Wilson exploring the black experience in the 20th century, decade by decade. He played Bynum Walker, a sort of mystic called a rootworker. It was Robinson’s seventh and final Broadway appearance.

Marty Balin, 76, a patron of the 1960s “San Francisco Sound” both as co-founder and lead singer of the Jefferson Airplane and co-owner of the club where the Airplane and other Bay Area bands performed, died Sept. 27 in Tampa, Florida, on the way to the hospital.

In 1965, he and guitarist Paul Kantner formed the Airplane, which was the breakout act among such San Francisco-based artists as the Grateful Dead and Janis Joplin, many of whom played early shows at the Matrix, a ballroom Mr. Balin helped run. He was known for his yearning tenor on the ballads “Today” and “It’s No Secret,” and on the political anthem “Volunteers.” In the mid-1970s, when the Airplane regrouped as Jefferson Starship, he sang lead on such hits as “Miracles” (which he co-wrote), “With Your Love” and “Count On Me.” By the early ’70s, he had left the group.

Jane Fortune, 76, champion of Florence’s female artists, died Sept. 23 in her hometown, Indianapolis. The cause was ovarian cancer.

At the age of 63, Fortune began the final and perhaps most notable chapter of her long life as a patron of the arts. She founded a nonprofit foundation called Advancing Women Artists to find and salvage art created by women between the 16th and 20th centuries. Her resurrection of these works, many of them Renaissance treasures lost to history and secreted in Tuscan churches and attics for centuries, earned her, in the Italian press, the nickname “Indiana Jane.”

In addition to reclaiming forgotten paintings and sculptures, the foundation seeks to have the restoration work performed by female conservators and to exhibit each final product. The most significant reclaimed works include Artemisia Gentileschi’s “David and Bathsheba,” at the Palatine Gallery in Florence and Plautilla Nelli’s “Last Supper,” which is to be unveiled at the Santa Maria Novella Museum there next year after four years in the restoration studio.

Lois S. Gray, 94, who as a professor and mentor at Cornell University’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations for seven decades delivered college-trained women, immigrants and members of racial and ethnic minority groups into the ranks of American organized labor, died Sept. 20 in Manhattan, where she lived.