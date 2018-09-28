A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Sept. 28

Jack McKinney, 83, who brought the up-tempo style of play that came to be known as Showtime to the Los Angeles Lakers in 1979 but lasted only 13 games as their coach after a bicycle accident put him in a coma, led to his firing and left a haunting “what if” over his career, died Tuesday at a hospice in Bonita Springs, Florida. His daughter Susan McKinney said the cause was complications of the brain injury.

David Wolkowsky, 99, a visionary developer and preservationist who helped transform Key West, Florida, from a roistering former Navy town into a bohemian haven and a tourist destination, died there last Sunday.

Wolkowsky was known locally as “Mr. Key West” for his role as a catalyst in the island’s revival. In recasting it as not only a vacation haven but also an artists’ colony, he befriended literary figures like Ernest Hemingway, Gore Vidal and Judy Blume and rented his bamboo-topped two-bedroom trailer to Truman Capote, who wrote his unfinished final novel, “Unanswered Prayers,” there.

Norm Gregory, 74, a popular Seattle radio personality who harked back to the era before downloaded music, when disc jockeys had large followings of listeners, died Sept. 22 of complications from diabetes and heart disease.

Gregory began his radio career in Seattle in 1969 at KJR-AM, then a Top 40 station that at times in the 1960s could claim a remarkable portion of the total radio-listening audience — one-third or more.

“Local radio used to be all about personality, and Norm timed his career perfectly to ride the crest of the wave of what were some of the best years of truly hyperlocal, local radio,” Feliks Banel, a producer and host at KIRO-FM whose specialty includes radio history, wrote in an email.

Tran Dai Quang, 61, president of Vietnam, and a former police general who presided over a crackdown on free speech in that one-party nation, died Sept. 22 at a Hanoi military hospital. The state-controlled Vietnam News Agency said the death resulted from an unspecified “serious illness.” Nguyen Quoc Trieu, a government doctor, was quoted as saying that President Quang had died of “a rare and serious viral disease.” He had fallen ill last July and traveled to Japan six times for treatment, Trieu said.

David Wong Louie, 63, an American writer who drew on his experiences as the son of Chinese immigrants to create stories that explored identity, alienation and acceptance, died Sept. 19 at his home in Venice, California. The cause was throat cancer, for which he was treated for years.

Louie published only one novel, “The Barbarians Are Coming” (2000), and one short story collection, “Pangs of Love” (1991), but his work won awards and acclaim and went on to influenced younger writers, like Viet Thanh Nguyen, the Vietnamese-American author who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2016 for his novel “The Sympathizer.”

Robert Terry, 91, the first black man to teach in Seattle Public Schools, died at his home in Seattle from kidney disease on Sept. 1. In 1950, the 23-year-old Terry would be introduced as Warren Avenue School’s newest sixth-grade teacher, following the appointments of two female black teachers — Marita Johnson and Thelma Fisher — in 1947.

As a young educator, Terry had hoped his generation of students would work to solve inequality. “The problems of tomorrow will be solved by the youth of today,” he told The Seattle Times, according to an article in the Sept. 7, 1950, edition. “I feel that being a teacher I can help a lot in this racial business. Youngsters who have a Negro teacher may grow up with a better understanding of racial problems.”