A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Sept. 21

Marilyn Lloyd, 89, who became the first Tennessee woman elected to a full term in Congress and went on to serve two decades, died Wednesday, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The Chattanooga Democrat represented Tennessee’s 3rd Congressional District for 10 terms, from 1975 until she retired in 1995. She never lost a House election.

A breast-cancer survivor, Lloyd advocated for the Mammography Quality Standards Act, which became law in 1992. She changed her views to support abortion rights that year because of her cancer-treatment experience, her congressional biography says.

Venisha Brown, 53, the songwriter, musician and daughter of the late Godfather of Soul James Brown, died Wednesday at AU Health Medical Center in Augusta, Georgia, due to complications from pneumonia. She was active in the James Brown Family Foundation; in lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to the James Brown Academy of Musik Pupils, a musical and instrumental year-round educational hub designed for youth to discover their musical ability.

Arthur Mitchell, 84, who broke barriers for African Americans in the 1950s as a ballet dancer with the New York City Ballet and who would go on to become a driving force in the creation of the Dance Theatre of Harlem, died Wednesday at a New York City hospital, according to his niece, Juli Mills-Ross. She said the death came after renal failure led to heart failure.

Robert Venturi, 93, the architect who rejected austere modern design and instead ushered in postmodern complexity with the dictum “Less is a bore,” died at home in Philadelphia on Tuesday after a brief illness.

Unlike the spare aesthetic of modernists like Mies van der Rohe, Venturi’s work celebrated complexity and even inconsistency in design. He encouraged architects and consumers to enjoy “messy vitality” in architecture — whether whimsical, sarcastic, humorous or honky-tonk.

In 1991, Venturi was awarded the Pritzker Prize, architecture’s equivalent of the Nobel Prize, for “expanding and redefining the limits of architecture in this century, as perhaps no other has.” Among his most prominent works is the Seattle Art Museum, completed in 1991, which has been incorporated into a larger building.

Marceline Loridan-Ivens, 90, a French filmmaker and writer who explored the long-term anguish of surviving Nazi death camps and challenged her compatriots about their attitudes toward Jews, died Tuesday in Paris. The cause was complications of heart disease.

Stephen Jeffreys, 68, a British playwright who looked to the past for some of his best-known works, notably “The Libertine,” about a hedonistic 17th-century earl, which was a vehicle for both John Malkovich and Johnny Depp, died Monday in London. The cause was a brain tumor.

Beyond his own writing, Jeffreys was also much admired for helping the careers of other playwrights. Some took classes from him; his sessions on dramatic structure were particularly prized. Others benefited from his many years as a literary associate at the Royal Court, a job in which he read new plays and recommended some for production.

Perry Miller Adato, 97, who began her award-winning career as a documentary director in the late 1960s, when relatively few women were in the field, and went on to make films about Georgia O’Keeffe, Gertrude Stein, Picasso and other cultural figures, died last Sunday at her home in Westport, Connecticut.

Adato, whose first film “Dylan Thomas: The World I Breathe” (1968) won an Emmy Award for outstanding cultural documentary, was known for her vivid storytelling. “Georgia O’Keeffe” (1977) brought her a Directors Guild of America Award, the first for a documentary by a woman. She would win a total of four DGA Awards.

Big Jay McNeely, 91, hailed as the King of the Honkers with his wailing tenor saxophone and outrageous stage antics in the late 1940s that helped establish the saxophone — before the electric guitar supplanted it — as the featured instrument at the dawn of rock ’n’ roll, died of prostate cancer last Sunday in Moreno Valley, California.

Ruth Clark, 76, a civic leader and philanthropist who founded a personnel agency both to meet the demand for data processors in the 1970s and to relieve high unemployment in Harlem and other minority neighborhoods in New York, died Sept. 13 in Manhattan. The cause was respiratory failure and complications of cancer.

Walter Mischel, 88, whose studies of delayed gratification in young children clarified the importance of self-control in human development, and whose work led to a broad reconsideration of how personality is understood, died Sept. 12 at his home in New York City. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Thad Mumford, 67, an Emmy Award-winning writer and producer for “M.A.S.H.” and other hit television shows at a time when African Americans were practically unheard-of in network writing rooms, died Sept. 6 in Silver Spring, Maryland. The cause of death was not available. Mumford, who lived in Los Angeles, had gone to Silver Spring to visit his ailing father, who died last month.

Virgil Fassio, 91, the former publisher of the Seattle Post-Intelligencer newspaper whose decades of civic involvement spanned interests from international relations to baseball, died Sept. 5 of congestive heart failure at a Kirkland care facility, surrounded by his family.

Mr. Fassio’s career in newspapers began with a paper route as a boy and publication of a school newspaper while growing up. He co-founded a biweekly publication in his hometown of Pittsburgh and eventually, in 1976, came to the Post-Intelligencer, where he spent two years as general manager and 15 years as publisher.