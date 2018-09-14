A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Sept. 14

Marin Mazzie, 57, a sought-after musical-theater actress whose Broadway work earned her three Tony Award nominations in six years, died Thursday at her home in Manhattan. The cause was ovarian cancer.

Mazzie’s impressive Broadway career spanned three decades, beginning with her debut as a replacement player in the original production of “Big River” in 1985. Her breakout role was as Clara in “Passion,” the 1994 musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine, that brought her first Tony nomination as best featured actress in a musical. (The show itself was named best musical.)

John Wilcock, 91, a British journalist and travel writer who played a major role in the emergence of the alternative press at The Village Voice, The East Village Other and the Underground Press Syndicate, died Thursday at a care facility in Ojai, California, after several strokes.

In the 1960s and early ‘70s, a freewheeling age of psychedelic drugs and anti-war protests, Wilcock led two lives. He was both the author of many “$5 a day” travel books and a driving force behind underground publications that, spurning traditional journalism, attacked political, social and cultural norms with bawdy language and comic-book imagery, all of it financed by sexually explicit advertising.

Billy O’Dell, 85, the former Major League pitcher who won 105 games in a 13-year career, died Wednesday in South Carolina. The cause of death was not available.

O’Dell went straight from college to the Baltimore Orioles in 1954 and pitched in the big leagues until 1967. He was twice named to the American League All-Star team in 1958 and 1958. O’Dell was named the MVP of the 1958 game after retiring nine straight batters in the AL’s 4-3 victory. O’Dell had a 3.29 ERA and a 105-100 career record. He also had 50 saves.

Kulsoom Nawaz, 68, wife of the jailed former Pakistani leader Nawaz Sharif, died Tuesday after a protracted battle with cancer in London, family members said. Sharif is in prison in Rawalpindi along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar. They were convicted on corruption charges in the wake of the Panama Papers leak, which disclosed expensive and undeclared property owned by the Sharif family in London. Sharif’s other two sons and other daughter are in London; the sons face arrest if they return to Pakistan.

Adam Clymer, 81, who covered congressional intrigue, eight presidential campaigns and the downfall of both Nikita S. Khrushchev and Richard M. Nixon as a reporter and editor for The New York Times and other newspapers, died Monday at his home in Washington D. C. The cause was pancreatic cancer.

Hardly embarrassed, Clymer, a tall figure with an often crusty manner, gleefully drew the animosity of both Republicans and Democrats. “You know,” he said once at CNN, “if they all love you, you might as well just be driving a Good Humor truck.”

Mac Miller, 26, a Pittsburgh rapper who built a cult following with low-key charisma and intimate verses, died Sept. 7 at his home in the San Fernando Valley in California. His family released a statement confirming the death but said it had “no further details as to the cause of his death at this time.”

Miller had recently released his fifth full-length album, “Swimming,” which opened at No. 3 on the Billboard album chart. An early internet success story, he topped the chart with his independent debut, “Blue Slide Park,” in 2011, the first indie album to do so in 16 years.

Although he began as a mischievous party-starter, Miller, who often made his own beats, turned toward darker sounds and motifs. He rapped about substance abuse, having spoken in interviews about an addiction to prescription opiate cough syrup. And he cultivated a following with bracing lyrics about struggling with depression.

Kim Chonkil, 89, the former Associated Press photojournalist whose images captured South Korea’s turbulent transition from dictatorship to democracy, died in New York on Sept. 6 after fighting kidney and respiratory problems.

“He was at the very front line of recording South Korea’s contemporary history,” Paul Shin, a longtime AP writer, said about his former colleague. “He always tried harder than others to be at the scene. He had a strong sense of responsibility, but was also a very generous person.”

Diane Leather, 85, who was the first woman recorded to have run a mile in under five minutes but whose feat — like women’s distance running in general at the time — was not recognized by the track and field establishment, died Sept. 6 in Truro, Cornwall, England. The cause was a stroke.

She set her record 23 days after another Briton, Roger Bannister, broke the four-minute mile for men. But unlike Bannister, Leather would not find a place in the world record books. At the time, the sport’s governing body, the International Amateur Athletics Federation, did not keep track of women’s distances greater than 800 meters, believing that women couldn’t cope with greater distances.

Bill Daily, 91, the television actor known for playing goofily affable and warmhearted pals on “I Dream of Jeannie” and “The Bob Newhart Show,” died Sept. 4 at his son’s home in Santa Fe, New Mexico.