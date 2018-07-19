A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending July 20.

Yvonne Blake, 78, the British-born, Spanish-based costume designer who won an Oscar for Russian chinchilla-trimmed coats and grand military uniforms in “Nicholas and Alexandra” and science-fiction immortality for superhero and supervillain ensembles in “Superman,” died Tuesday in Madrid.

Mark Hayes, 69, who won The Players Championship among this three PGA Tour titles and was the first player to shoot 63 in the British Open, died Monday in Edmond. He had early onset Alzheimer’s disease. Hayes was inducted into the Oklahoma Golf Hall of Fame last year.

Manny Ycaza, 80, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1964 Belmont Stakes and paved the way for generations of Latin Americans to ride in North America, died Monday of pneumonia and sepsis at a hospital in Forest Hills, New York.

Sue Manning, 71, an editor in the Los Angeles bureau of The Associated Press who for decades coordinated coverage of some of the nation’s biggest news including the Los Angeles riots, the Northridge earthquake, the death of Michael Jackson and the O.J. Simpson saga, was found dead last Sunday. The cause is not yet known.

Marcia Chambers, 78, a longtime legal-affairs reporter who in the 1990s turned to writing groundbreaking articles and a book that examined discrimination against women and black people at private golf clubs, died July 13 at a hospital in New Haven, Connecticut. The cause was complications of uterine leiomyosarcoma.

John A. Stormer, 90, a religious leader and right-wing activist whose self-published Cold War tract “None Dare Call It Treason” became a grass-roots sensation in 1964 and a rallying point for the emerging conservative movement in a year when Sen. Barry Goldwater was nominated as the Republican presidential candidate, died July 10 after an unspecified yearlong illness.