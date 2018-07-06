A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending July 6.

Ed Schultz, 64, a former MSNBC host and longtime radio broadcaster, died Thursday at his home in Washington of natural causes.

Schultz is most known for his stint as the host of “The Ed Show,” which aired on MSNBC from April 2009 to July 2015. Most recently, he hosted “News with Ed” on RT America, part of the Moscow-backed RT network that has been criticized as pushing Russian propaganda and was forced to register as a “foreign agent” by the Justice Department in 2017.

Claude Lanzmann, 92, the journalist and film director whose obsession with the Nazi genocide brought forth “Shoah,” a groundbreaking film that relived the annihilation of Jews through the memories of witnesses, died Thursday in Paris. From its release in 1985, “Shoah” was internationally recognized as both an important historical record and an original, even beautiful, work of art — a 9½-hour movie without a single frame of the by-then familiar footage of the gas chambers or the living skeletons that Allied forces discovered in the Germans’ death camps.

Alan Diaz, 71, retired Associated Press photojournalist whose photo of a terrified 6-year-old Cuban boy named Elián González earned him the Pulitzer Prize in 2001, died Tuesday in Miami. His iconic image shows an armed U.S. immigration agent confronting the boy in the Little Havana home where he had lived with relatives after being found floating off the Florida coast.

Henry Butler, 69, a pianist who carried the flamboyant, two-fisted traditions of New Orleans to the brink of the avant-garde, died Monday in a hospice facility in the Bronx. The cause was cancer.

John Guenther, 82, the Hall of Fame bowler, died June 27 at Swedish Medical Center, where he had been treated for kidney and liver problems. Guenther won 11 PBA titles and also rolled the second 300 game to be on national television in 1969. He later owned the company that operated Robin Hood Lanes in Edmonds and Georgetown Lanes in Seattle.

Liliane Montevecchi, 85, the French-born actress, singer and dancer who won a Tony Award for her showstopping role as the producer in “Nine,” died of colon cancer June 29 in Manhattan.

Eugene Kim, 61, a broadcast writer and editor for The Associated Press who for 34 years wrote AP’s “Today In History” feature used nationwide, including by The Seattle Times, has died. No details were provided. The graduate of Syracuse University began his AP career in New York in 1981 after working as a reporter at radio stations in Connecticut. He became the writer of “Today in History” in 1984.