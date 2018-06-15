A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending June 15.

Robert “Bob” Blethen, 71, an eager listener, gifted marketer and dedicated family man who served as the gregarious soul of the family-owned Seattle Times Company for decades, died Wednesday night. He had been in declining health of late, but that never kept him away from good conversation, a deep-sea fishing trip or time with family or friends.

Relatives and friends described Blethen as a warm, welcoming man who knew someone at every restaurant where he dined and put people at ease with cheerful kindness. He cared deeply for the Seattle area as a volunteer on numerous philanthropic boards and at The Times, where he treated colleagues with humor and grace. Blethen retired in 2007 as the company’s vice president of corporate marketing, and continued to serve until his death as a member of the company’s corporate board.

Anne Donovan, 56, a legend in women’s basketball who led the Storm to its first WNBA title in 2004, died Wednesday of heart failure at her home in Wilmington, North Carolina. Donovan, a native of Ridgewood, New Jersey, won two Olympic gold medals and was enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame in 1995, among other accomplishments.

Donovan began her WNBA coaching career at Indiana (2000) and Charlotte (2001-02) before being hired by the Storm in 2003. In 2004, she led Seattle to a 20-14 record when the Storm defeated Connecticut 2-1 in the WNBA Finals. Donovan was the first woman and the youngest coach to win a league championship.

D.J. Fontana, 87, a rock ’n’ roll pioneer who rose from strip joints in his native Shreveport, Louisiana, to the heights of musical history as Elvis Presley’s first and longtime drummer, died in his sleep in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday night. He was suffering complications from breaking his hip in 2016.

Fontana, a member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, was the last surviving member of Elvis’ original core of musicians. “The Blue Moon Boys,” as they called themselves, had been playing a blend of blues, pop and country that was unique at the time, but it was missing something crucial. “Elvis and Scotty and Bill were making good music, but it wasn’t rock ’n’ roll until D.J. put the backbeat into it,” the Band’s Levon Helm told The Associated Press in 2004.

Samuel Tom Holiday, 94, one of the last surviving Navajo Code Talkers, died in southern Utah on Monday, surrounded by family members who raised money through a crowdfunding campaign to be by his side.

Holiday was among hundreds of Navajos who used a code based on their native language to transmit messages in World War II. The Japanese never broke it. He received a Congressional Silver Medal, a Purple Heart and other recognition for his action during the conflict.

Dorothy Cotton, 88, who worked closely with the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, taught nonviolence to demonstrators before marches and sometimes calmed tensions by singing church hymns, died last Sunday afternoon at a retirement community in Ithaca, New York, after battling recent illnesses.

Cotton was among a small number of women in leadership positions during the civil-rights era, and led the Atlanta-based civil-rights group’s Citizenship Education Program.

Jackson Odell, 20, an actor and aspiring singer best known for appearing as Ari Caldwell in several seasons of the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died June 8 at a sober-living facility in Los Angeles, where he had been living. An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death.

Maria Bueno, 78, Brazilian tennis great who won three Wimbledon singles titles and four at the U.S. Open in the 1950s and 1960s, has died of mouth cancer. She was admitted to a hospital in São Paulo on June 5, and three days later the hospital released a statement confirming her death. It declined to provide details. Nicknamed “The Tennis Ballerina” because of her graceful style, she was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 1978.

Gena Turgel, 95, a Holocaust survivor who comforted Anne Frank at the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp before the young diarist’s death and the camp’s liberation a month later, died June 7, Britain’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, said on Twitter. The news triggered tributes from some of the people the Polish native touched in the decades she shared her World War II experiences, including witnessing the horrors of the Nazi camps at Auschwitz, Buchenwald and Bergen-Belsen.

Jalal Mansur Nuriddin, 73, who helped establish the foundation for hip-hop as a member of the Last Poets and in his own solo work, died of lung cancer on June 4 in Atlanta.

The Last Poets emerged in Harlem at the end of the 1960s, reciting rhythmic verses over conga drumming and speaking directly to the disenfranchised youth of New York City’s black community. The group’s poetry pushed revolution and self-determination, while admonishing listeners about survival in an environment defined by racialized poverty.