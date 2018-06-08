A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending June 8.

Anthony Bourdain, 61, whose madcap memoir about the dark corners of New York’s restaurants made him into a celebrity chef and touched off a nearly two-decade career as a globe-trotting television host, was found dead in his hotel room in France on Friday. Local police attibuted the death to suicide.

Bourdain spent two decades in restaurant kitchens, at first shucking oysters and cleaning dishes in a Cape Cod seafood shack and later serving high-end meals in Manhattan, before starting a second act as an author with “Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly.” The best-selling memoir elevated Bourdain to a celebrity chef status and a new career on TV. Before he joined CNN in 2012, with the show “Parts Unknown,” he spent eight seasons as the globe-trotting host of “No Reservations” on the Travel Channel.

Bourdain appeared with President Barack Obama on an episode of “Parts Unknown” in Vietnam in 2016. “He taught us about food — but more importantly, about its ability to bring us together,” Obama said of Bourdain on Friday.

Suicide: Help is available DAYTON, Ohio — Suicide rates have increased in nearly every state over the past two decades, and half of the states have seen suicide rates increase by more than 30 percent, according to a new CDC report. Earlier this week, the death of New York fashion designer Kate Spade shocked the celebrity and fashion world. Spade, 55, was found dead in her New York apartment of an apparent suicide. On Friday morning, CNN reported that celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, 61, was found dead in a hotel room in France. It is reported that he also died of an apparent suicide. If you’re feeling hopeless or thinking about suicide, get immediate help. Here are some options for taking action: 1. IN CRISIS: Call 911 or your local emergency number if you are in crisis. 2. HOTLINE: Call a suicide hotline number — in the United States, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (800-273-8255) to reach a trained counselor. Use that same number and press 1 to reach the Veterans Crisis Line. 3. GETTING YOUR TEEN HELP: According to Dayton Children’s Hospital, suicide is the third-leading cause of death for 15- to 24-year-olds. Your doctor can refer you to a psychologist or psychiatrist, or your local hospital’s department of psychiatry can provide a list of doctors in your area. Your local mental health association or county medical society can also provide references. In an emergency, you can call 1-800-SUICIDE. 4. TEXT: If you don’t want to talk to someone in person, you can text HOME to 741741 for free crisis support at any time. https://www.crisistextline.org/.

David Douglas Duncan, 102, the legendary combat photographer, who brought home to America the poignant lives of infantrymen and fleeing civilians caught up in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, died in the south of France on Thursday. He had lived in Castelleras, France, since 1962.

There are no heroes in David Douglas Duncan’s images of war.

Under the helmets, the faces are young and tormented, stubbled and dirty, taut with the strain of battle. They sob over dead friends. They stare exhausted into the fog and rain. They crouch in a muddy foxhole. This goddamn cigarette could be the last. Dark and brooding, mostly black and white, they are the stills of the reality of war.

He was among the most influential photographers of the 20th century, a Life magazine peer of Alfred Eisenstaedt, Margaret Bourke-White and Carl Mydans. In addition to his war work, Duncan spent years with Pablo Picasso, creating a pictorial record of the artist’s life, and roamed the world making photographic essays of the Kremlin, the city of Paris and the panorama of peoples in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Red Schoendienst, 95, the Hall of Fame second baseman who managed St. Louis to two pennants and a World Series championship in the 1960s, died Wednesday. He was the oldest living Hall of Famer.

A 10-time All-Star with the Cardinals, Giants and Braves, Schoendienst was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1989 by the Veterans Committee. His best season was 1953 when he batted .342, second in the NL, with 15 home runs and 79 RBI. He led the league with 200 hits in 1957. And on defense, he tied or topped the league in fielding seven times.

Schoendienst ranks second in Cardinals history with 1,041 wins as a manager. His No. 2 jersey was retired in 1996 and a bronze statue portraying Schoendienst in the air at second base, kicking up dust while pivoting to complete a double play, sits outside Busch Stadium.

Jimmy Gonzalez, 67, the frontman for the Grammy-winning Tejano group Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz, died Wednesday in San Antonio after becoming ill. He had health problems related to diabetes.

Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz earned six Latin Grammy Awards for Best Tejano Album, most recently in 2014 for “Forever Mazz.”

Ines Zorreguieta, 33, the youngest sister of Queen Maxima of Holland, was found dead Wednesday in her apartment in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Investigators suspect it was a suicide, but no further details were disclosed.

Zorreguieta was a psychologist who once worked for an office on social policies at the president’s office. She had also worked for the social development ministry in Buenos Aires province and at a United Nations office in Panama.

Kate Spade, 55, who created an accessories empire and whose handbags became a status symbol and a token of sophisticated adulthood for American women, was found dead Tuesday. She was discovered unresponsive at a Park Avenue apartment where she had hanged herself in her bedroom. She left a note.

One of the first of a powerful wave of female American contemporary designers in the 1990s, Spade built a brand on the appeal of clothes and accessories that made women smile. Her cheerful lack of restraint and bright prints struck a chord with consumers.

She embodied her own aesthetic, with her proto-1960s bouffant, nerd glasses and kooky grin. Beneath that image was a business mind that saw the opportunities in becoming a lifestyle brand, almost before the term officially existed.

Randy Revelle, 77, former King County executive and leader of the Washington State Hospital Association, outspoken advocate on mental-health issues, went into hospice care at Washington Care Services in Seattle’s Columbia City last week and died there peacefully last Sunday, surrounded by family and friends.

His advocacy and personal life were intertwined, especially after Revelle shared his experience with bipolar disorder in the early ’80s when stigma around mental illnesses was strong.

Hundreds of people across Washington since then coping with symptoms of depression, anxiety or any range of mental issues have looked to the father of two daughters and political leader as proof they, too, can live full and productive lives.

Cardinal Miguel Obando y Bravo, 92, who was caught up in the turbulent politics that consumed Nicaragua for much of his adult life, at one time opposing Sandinista leaders and later defending them, died last Sunday at his home in Managua, the country’s capital. The cause was a heart attack.

Few Nicaraguans could argue when President Daniel Ortega, in conferring a decoration on Obando in 2012, called him “one of the most important personalities in modern Nicaraguan history.”

He rose from poverty to great political and ecclesiastical power and made waves of enemies as he swept back and forth across the political spectrum. Many Nicaraguans loved him at some points in his career and detested him at others.

Clarence Fountain, 88, a founding member of the Grammy-winning gospel group the Blind Boys of Alabama, died last Sunday in a hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The group won four Grammys, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and a National Endowment for the Arts National Heritage Fellowship, and were members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Frank Carlucci, 87, who advocated an arms buildup in the 1980s before becoming defense secretary under President Ronald Reagan and later expanded the influence of the Carlyle Group as the investment firm’s chairman, died last Sunday at his home in McLean, Virginia. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Hubert Locke, 84, retired dean of the University of Washington’s graduate School of Public Affairs, author and clergyman, died June 2 at his downtown condominium. His family said he suffered from heart problems.

In 1995, an article in The Seattle Times stated that “aside from all the students he’s inspired over the years as head of the UW’s Graduate School of Public Affairs, Locke serves as a sort of civic wise-man-in-residence, counseling patience and understanding in politicians and offering a voice of reason on contentious issues from race relations to growth management.”

Although he was an academic — his book, “The Detroit Riot of 1967,” brought him to the nation’s eye — former Seattle Mayor Norm Rice, who knew him and would seek his advice, says, “He knew how things worked in real life, on the ground.”

Paul D. Boyer, 99, a molecular biologist who shared the 1997 Nobel Prize in chemistry for his contributions to understanding the way all living organisms get energy from their environments and process it to sustain life and fuel their activities, died June 2 at his home in Los Angeles.

A professor emeritus at the University of California, Los Angeles, where he taught chemistry and conducted research for more than 50 years, Boyer devoted his career to the study of enzymes, those mysterious proteins that power biochemical processes in the cells of plants and animals.

Joe Pintauro, 87, who made the unusual career switch from priest to playwright and whose works were staged by the Circle Repertory Company in New York and numerous regional theaters, died May 29 at his home in Sag Harbor, New York. The cause was prostate cancer.

Pintauro’s plays addressed a broad range of topical subjects, including the AIDS crisis, pederasty in the priesthood and suburban sprawl.

Jerry Maren, 99, the last surviving Munchkin from the classic 1939 film “The Wizard of Oz” and the one who famously welcomed Dorothy to Munchkin Land, died May 24 at a San Diego nursing home. His career as a performer spanned more than 70 years. He also paved the way for many like him who followed him to Tinseltown and helped found Little People of America, an organization devoted to improving the status of little people.

Allyn Ann McLerie, 91, who drew attention on Broadway when she was 21 in “Where’s Charley?,” then became a familiar screen presence through numerous movie and television roles, died on May 21 in North Bend.

Mrs. McLerie’s versatility served her well on Broadway, in the dance-marathon movie “They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?” (1969) and on television comedies like “The Tony Randall Show,” where she was Miss Reubner, the caustically hilarious assistant to Randall’s Judge Franklin. She also had a memorable supporting role in “The Days and Nights of Molly Dodd,” the NBC and Lifetime series.