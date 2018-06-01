A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending June 1.

Ella Brennan, 92, who couldn’t cook but played a major role in putting New Orleans on the world’s culinary map, died Thursday.

Ella Brennan was credited with creating nouvelle Creole cuisine, was the matriarch of a family that owns nearly two-dozen restaurants — more if you count every outlet of a local pizza and po’-boy chain — and, at Commander’s Palace, cultivated many of the city’s top chefs, including Paul Prudhomme and Emeril Lagasse. She won the James Beard Foundation’s lifetime achievement award in 2009.

Brennan didn’t inherit her mother’s talent for cooking. “She can’t really boil water,” Lagasse said days before Brennan’s 90th birthday in November 2015. But, he said, “She’s one of the greatest restaurateurs I’ve ever met. She has an incredible palate and an even more incredible mind. And she just has this way with people, of leading and showing the way of exceptional hospitality.”

Blake Painter, 38, an Oregon fisherman featured on the television series “The Deadliest Catch,” has died. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin said Tuesday Painter had been found in his Astoria home May 25 by a friend who visited after being unable to reach him. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Madiha Yousri, 97, an Egyptian actress known for her iconic, classical romance roles in the heyday of Egypt’s cinema in the second half of the 20th century, died Tuesday at a Cairo military hospital. Hundreds of mourners, including prominent film figures, attended Yousri’s funeral Wednesday at a historic mosque in Cairo’s Sayedah Nafeesa district.

Dick Tuck, 94, a Democratic strategist and legendary political prankster who bedeviled Richard Nixon and other Republicans with bad-news fortune cookies, a comely spy, a treacherous little old lady and other campaign-trail tomfoolery, died Monday in Tucson, Arizona. A day after the first televised presidential debate between Nixon and John Kennedy in 1960, Tuck enlisted an elderly woman to sidle up to Nixon wearing a big Nixon button, and as TV cameras captured the scene she told him: “That’s all right, son. Kennedy beat you last night, but don’t worry. You’ll get him next time!”

Serge Dassault, 93, a top aviation and arms industrialist, CEO of assault Group, which owns the newspaper Le Figaro, and who was one of France’s richest men, died Monday in his Paris office. Dassault was the son of Marcel Dassault, a survivor of the Nazi death camp at Buchenwald in Germany who founded the aviation company at the core of the firm. The company is especially known for the development of France’s Mirage jet fighters, as well as for equipping the French Air Force and other militaries through global sales.

Donald Peterson, 84, an astronaut who served on the space shuttle Challenger’s first flight and did a spacewalk to test repairing the vehicle while it orbited more than 170 miles above the Earth, died last Sunday of Alzheimer’s disease and bone cancer in El Lago, Texas.

Herman D. Farrell Jr., 86, a longtime New York state Democratic assemblyman from Manhattan and one of the last survivors of Harlem’s political old guard, died May 26 in a Manhattan hospital. The cause was heart failure.

Alan Bean, 86, who became the fourth man to walk on the moon and turned to painting years later to tell the story of NASA’s Apollo missions as they began receding into history, died May 26 at Houston Methodist Hospital.

Twelve astronauts ultimately walked on the moon in six Apollo missions. When Bean, a former Navy test pilot, left NASA in 1981, he drew on a long-standing interest in painting to become a full-time artist, creating images of the era when science fiction morphed into reality.

“You know, people romanticize the moon,” Bean wrote in his book. “But I’ve been there and I can tell you it’s mostly black dirt. But I want it to be the most beautiful black dirt that’s ever been painted in the history of art.”

He added: “I think of myself not as an astronaut who paints, but as an artist who was once an astronaut.”

Samuel F. Dabney, 81, an electrical engineer who laid the groundwork for the modern video game industry as a co-founder of Atari and helped create the hit console game “Pong,” died May 26 at his home in Clearlake, California. The cause was esophageal cancer.

Diana Rhea, 96, the longest-serving employee at Boeing, died May 23, a year after retiring from a job she loved for 75 years.

She was hired in 1942 as a 20-year-old clerk-typist and along the way, she endured the death of a young son and raised a daughter as a single mother. In 1968, she became Boeing’s first female manager in Manufacturing Engineering, supervising a team of up to 40 people maintaining inventory records for airplane parts.

In the later years of her work life, Boeing made accommodations to allow her to keep working. “She loved working. She simply felt it was helping her stay physically and mentally healthy and couldn’t imagine not working,” her daughter said. “She felt she had a lot to offer in knowledge and expertise, simply because of her benefit of working in the same place for decades.”

Fred Kovaleski, 93, whose international tennis-playing career became his cover in the 1950s while working as a spy for the CIA, died May 25 at home in New York City. The cause was complications from prostate cancer.

His ability to play tennis and also speak Russian became essential when Yuri Rastvorov, a KGB lieutenant colonel and avid tennis player, defected to the United States, proving to be a major espionage asset who revealed important information about the Soviet government.

Mildred “Mama Dip” Council, 89, a slave’s granddaughter who opened a North Carolina restaurant that proved so successful she caught the attention of presidents, publishers and sports stars, died May 20 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. The cause was complications of a stroke.

The name Mama Dip went on to become a brand. In addition to a restaurant, it graced cookbooks and a line of food products, including a cornbread mix and barbecue sauce.

Council, who had eight children of her own, was of a generation of Southern country cooks who inherently understood the importance of food as a way to build and sustain a community. She was cooking farm-to-table food long before the phrase became the vogue among urban chefs.

Josh Greenfeld, 90, an Oscar-nominated screenwriter who was also acclaimed for three forthright books about his autistic son, died May 11 in Los Angeles. The cause was pneumonia.

At a time when the United States was beginning to face the issues of how to view people with disabilities and what services to provide them, Greenfeld’s books helped other families in the same situation realize they could and should speak up, and become their own best advocates.