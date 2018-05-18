A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending May 18.

Richard Pipes, 94, the author of a monumental, sharply polemical series of historical works on Russia, the Russian Revolution and the Bolshevik regime, and a top adviser to the Reagan administration on Soviet and Eastern European policy, died Thursday at a nursing home near his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Pipes, who spent his entire academic career at Harvard, took his place in the front rank of Russian historians with the publication of “Russia Under the Old Regime” in 1974. But he achieved much wider renown as a public intellectual deeply skeptical about the American policy of détente with the Soviet Union.

Joseph Campanella, 93, a versatile actor whose television career began in the 1950s on anthology series and continued for decades on shows like “Mannix,” “The Bold Ones” and “One Day at a Time,” died Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease.

For many years, Campanella appeared to work to the point of ubiquity. Tall and lean with wavy hair, he played doctors, lawyers, criminals, cops and judges, finding his stride as a frequent guest star.

Mike Slive, 77, who guided the Southeastern Conference to unprecedented success and prosperity in 13 years as commissioner, died Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama, where he lived with his wife, Liz, three years after retiring to battle prostate cancer. The Southeastern Conference did not provide the cause of death.

Slive pushed for a college-football playoff years before others embraced it and was a steadying force during a time of enormous growth and volatility throughout college athletics.

Ray Wilson, 83, the left back in all six of England’s games in its World Cup-winning campaign in 1966, has died. Huddersfield announced Wilson’s death on Wednesday. The northern English team said Wilson, who played for the club for most of his career, continued to attend matches despite being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2004.

Tom Murphy, 83, an influential Irish playwright known for dark tales told with a rustic musicality, died on Tuesday in Dublin. The cause was heart failure.

Murphy wrote dozens of plays across a half-century. Garry Hynes, artistic director of the Druid Theater Company, which has produced many of those plays, said Murphy ranks with Brian Friel as one of Ireland’s greatest contemporary playwrights, though he was not as well known internationally, partly because he ventured into more difficult emotional terrain. “He was unflinching in his rage about the way things were. He wrote with a very raw essence. He didn’t spare himself or his characters.”

Tom Wolfe, 88, who had a transformative effect on journalism and later became a best-selling novelist, died Monday at a Manhattan hospital. No other information was made available.

His books and his explosive, fast-moving prose were seen as the perfect vehicle for the times. He invented or popularized phrases such as “good old boy,” “radical chic,” the “Me Decade” (sometimes altered to “Me Generation”) and “pushing the envelope.”

Perhaps his most memorable coinage was the title of what is often considered his greatest achievement: “The Right Stuff.” Published in 1979, the book was an epic account of the idea of American heroism, viewed through the exploits of military test pilots and astronauts.

Wolfe chronicled the rise of the hippie generation and mocked the pretensions of Manhattan liberals and of the art world. He gleefully violated the city editor’s dictum to trim each sentence to a sleek, understated nugget of news: For Wolfe, no verbal extravagance was too much.

Wolfe was considered the leader of an ink-stained avant-garde that included Jimmy Breslin, Joan Didion, George Plimpton, Gay Talese and Hunter S. Thompson. Their personal, immersive style was imitated, with varying degrees of success, in practically every newspaper feature section in the country.

“The most important literature being written in America today is in nonfiction,” Wolfe asserted in his 1973 anthology, “The New Journalism,” which became the standard of prosaic rubric for his style of writing.

Mary Sansone, 101, the gutsy Brooklyn social worker who created a robust community-service organization that bridged racial and ethnic barriers, defied the Mafia and befriended supportive politicians, died on Monday in Brooklyn.

As Mary Sansone evolved into a local folk hero and political godmother, her home became a mecca for candidates, to whom she dispensed grass-roots wisdom as they came courting her. She stood only 4-foot-11 but achieved towering political stature and credibility, wielding political influence beyond her neighborhood to advance her organization, sometimes sustaining it almost single-handedly.

“I took part in every movement for justice, whether it was union rights, civil rights, human rights, women’s rights or gay rights,” Sansone wrote in a 1997 memoir.

Frank McCulloch, 98, a Marine Corps veteran who distinguished himself with coverage of the war in Vietnam and organized crime, and who mentored generations of journalists as an editor with the Los Angeles Times, The Sacramento Bee and the San Francisco Examiner, died Monday at a Santa Rosa, California, nursing facility where he’d been treated for a brief illness.

President Lyndon Johnson was enraged by McCulloch’s reporting in 1966 that the administration planned to increase U.S. forces in Southeast Asia to 545,000, said Warren Lerude, a longtime friend and colleague.

The late journalist and historian David Halberstam once recalled the time a reporter in Washington raised the topic of troop escalation with Johnson, “who famously answered that Time’s baldheaded Saigon bureau chief had been wandering around in the sun without a hat and was addled.” The reporting eventually proved correct.

Doug Ford, 95, who honed his golfing skills on a public course in the Bronx and went on to win the PGA Championship and the Masters as a leading tour player of the 1950s, died Monday in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was the oldest surviving Masters champion.

A broad-shouldered, muscular figure who walked the fairways briskly, Ford became one of golf’s fastest players. But he had been in no hurry to turn pro. He waited until he was 27; he had been making more money playing would-be hustlers and winning bets than he could have earned on the tour in his era.

Margot Kidder, 69, a raspy-voiced actress who played ace reporter Lois Lane in the “Superman” movie phenomenon but whose career was eclipsed by her struggle with bipolar disorder, died last Sunday at her home in Livingston, Montana.

Kidder was one of the busier movie actress of the 1970s and ’80s, appearing in films with Robert Redford and Richard Pryor as well as opposite Christopher Reeve in all four films in the original “Superman” franchise.

She also devoted time to liberal activism, including appearances at rallies for Jesse Jackson’s 1988 presidential campaign. She also spoke out in favor of abortion rights and a nuclear freeze and against the Persian Gulf War.

Her career came to a temporary halt in 1996 when she suffered a highly publicized mental breakdown. But she had continued to act on television, in film and occasionally onstage.

Leah Napolin, 83, who with very little experience adapted an Isaac Bashevis Singer story into the play “Yentl,” earning a Broadway run that became a resonant symbol for the second-wave feminist movement in the mid-1970s, died last Sunday at her home in Sea Cliff, New York, on Long Island. The cause was breast cancer.

Peter O’Loughlin, 78, who helped cover the closing days of the Vietnam War for The Associated Press and was founding president of the Foreign Correspondents’ Association of Australia, died after a long illness.

On April 1, 1975, as South Vietnam’s Da Nang was falling to the North Vietnamese, O’Loughlin was aboard a chartered merchant ship off the coast and reported and photographed the desperate scenes as 6,000 refugees boarded in eight hours.

Matt Marks, 95, a composer and musician who was at the epicenter of a diverse community of open-minded artists as a founding member of the contemporary chamber orchestra Alarm Will Sound, died May 9 in St. Louis. The cause was heart failure.

As a performer, Marks was known best as a French horn player for Alarm Will Sound, of which he was an integral member. The ensemble has been critically praised and is known for its unusual stylistic breadth and commitment to innovation.

Ernest L. Medina, 81, the Army captain who was accused of overall responsibility for the March 1968 mass killings of unarmed South Vietnamese men, women and children by troops he commanded in what became known as the My Lai Massacre, but was acquitted at a court-martial, died May 8 in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. Medina was tried along with Lieutenant William L. Calley Jr., who was subsequently convicted of murder at a court-martial as the leader of the platoon that carried out the massacre.

Dr. Davida Coady, 80, an activist pediatrician whose passion for public health led her to treat impoverished people in Africa, Central America and Asia before pivoting later in her career to help addicts recover from substance abuse, died May 3 in Alamo, California, of ovarian cancer. With humanitarian physicians Albert Schweitzer and Thomas Dooley III as her role models, Dr. Coady made preventing diseases far from home the cornerstone of her work.

“Our society puts emphasis on curative medicine, rather than preventive medicine,” she told Columbia Medicine, a publication of Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, in 2016. “Public health has always been the stepchild. When you’re a doctor, people say, ‘Oh, thank you for curing me’ or ‘for my surgery.’ But nobody thanks the public health professional for saving them from smallpox or for clean water.”

Fulvia Visconti Ferragamo, 67, the daughter of Salvatore Ferragamo who developed the accessory division of her family’s fashion house, died in Milan on April 25. The cause was cancer.

Her decades-long career bridged the creative and corporate management sides of Salvatore Ferragamo. She served as vice president and creative director of men’s and women’s silk accessories. Her silk scarves were an expression of her love of the outdoors; she raised horses and liked to sail.