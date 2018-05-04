A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending May 4.

Afonso Dhlakama, 65, the Mozambican opposition leader who led a rebel group during the devastating civil war that ended in 1992, died Thursday in the Gorongosa area of central Sofala province. Dhlakama was reportedly ill before his death.

Bill Torrey, 83, the jovial bow-tie wearing Hall of Famer who was the general manager of the New York Islanders when they won four consecutive Stanley Cups in the 1980s and eventually became the first president of the Florida Panthers, died Wednesday at his home in South Florida.

Jabo Starks, 79, a drummer steeped in blues whose steady groove became the backbone for many of James Brown’s hits, died on Tuesday at his home in Mobile, Alabama. He had leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes and had been in hospice care.

Jhoon Rhee, 86, the grandmaster known as the “father of American Taekwondo,” died Monday in Arlington, Virginia, of pneumonia.

Judith Leiber, 97, the handbag designer whose whimsical creations were prized as collectors’ pieces and frequently displayed as objets d’art, died last Sunday in Springs, New York, on Long Island. She died just hours after her husband of 72 years, the painter, lithographer and sculptor Gerson Leiber, 96, died, both of heart attacks. They were buried together Monday.

Luis Garcia Meza, 88, the former Bolivian military dictator who was serving a 30-year prison sentence for crimes including murder and economic damage to the state, died last Sunday, in La Paz, after suffering a heart attack. He was in office for 13 months from 1980-1981.

The Rev. Dr. James Cone, 79, a central figure in the development of black liberation theology in the 1960s and ‘70s who argued for racial justice and an interpretation of the Christian Gospel that elevated the voices of the oppressed, died April 28.

Larry Harvey, 70, whose whimsical decision to erect a giant wooden figure and then burn it to the ground led to the popular, long-running counterculture celebration known as “Burning Man,” died April 28 at a hospital in San Francisco, after suffering a massive stroke April 4.

Art Paul, 93, the designer who created Playboy’s famous tuxedoed bunny head logo, died of pneumonia on April 28 at a Chicago-area hospital. Paul was a freelance illustrator when he started working for Playboy in the 1950s. He has said he crafted the bunny logo in about an hour.

AIGA, the professional association for design, says it’s a “testament to Paul’s design acumen” that the Playboy bunny logo is universally recognized even without the Playboy name.

Michael Anderson, 98, the prolific film director of the Oscar-winning “Around the World in 80 Days,” the cult classic “Logan’s Run” and “The Dam Busters,” one of Britain’s best-loved war films, died of heart disease April 25 at his home on the Sunshine Coast of British Columbia.

Alice Provensen, 99, who illustrated and often wrote books for children for more than a half-century, helping young readers learn about animals and aviators, poems and presidents, Aesop’s fables and Chinese legends, died on April 23 in San Clemente, California.