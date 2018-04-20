A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending April 20.

Barbara Pierce Bush, 92, who helped propel her husband and their son to the presidency and became by virtue of her wit, self-deprecation and work on literacy one of the most popular first ladies in U.S. history, died Tuesday, surrounded by her family. She suffered from heart and respiratory problems and decided not to seek additional medical treatment, focusing on comfort care.

Bush is the second woman in U.S. history to have been the wife of one president, George H.W. Bush, and the mother of another, George W. Bush. She also campaigned on behalf of another son, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush, during his unsuccessful quest for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination.

While she was unpretentious, plain-spoken and down-to-earth, Bush was also a Northeastern blue blood who was strong-willed, politically shrewd, always blunt and occasionally caustic. The power emanated by a single raised eyebrow earned her the nickname “the enforcer” among family members and White House staffers.

She often downplayed her own considerable skills by saying: “All I ever did was marry and birth well.”

Carl Kasell, 84, an NPR newscaster who, late in his career, cast off his anchorman gravitas once a week and for years became an absurdist comedian on the popular satirical quiz show “Wait Wait … Don’t Tell Me!,” died Tuesday in Potomac, Maryland. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

To anyone who ever wondered what a radio personality was really like behind the disembodied baritone dignity, Kasell gave it away in 1998 when he suddenly dropped the rock-steady mid-Atlantic voice of authority that millions had come to know over his decades as an éminence grise on public radio’s “All Things Considered” and “Morning Edition.”

In its place was a whimsical, charming North Carolina comic doing goofy impressions of Henry A. Kissinger, Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan and others in the news. The voice that had been likened to that of America’s most trusted broadcaster, Walter Cronkite, was now concocting puns, singing falsetto jingles and joking about his comedown — from a radio kingpin to a comic making up voicemail greetings as game-show prizes. That was a happy retirement from hard news.

Richard M. Blystone, 81, a longtime Associated Press correspondent who covered the Vietnam War and went on to become one of the first journalists at the CNN network even before it went on air, died of cardiac failure Tuesday in London.

Harry Anderson, 65, an actor who starred as the kindhearted, zany Judge Harry Stone on the long-running NBC comedy “Night Court,” was found dead early Monday at his home in Asheville, North Carolina. No foul play was suspected.

Judge Harry Stone shared more than a first name with the actor who played him: Both the character and the man donned colorful ties, were magicians at heart and were superfans of the jazz great Mel Tormé, known as the Velvet Fog, who made several guest appearances on “Night Court.” Anderson was a eulogist at Tormé’s funeral in 1999.

While he earned critical acclaim and amassed a devoted fan base on “Night Court,” Anderson never fancied himself an actor. “I’m a magician, or a performer, by nature, and that’s always what I’ve been,” Anderson told WGN-TV in Chicago in 2014. The role earned him three consecutive Emmys, from 1985 to 1987.

Matthew Mellon, 54, was found dead in a hotel room, in Cancun, Mexico, according to the local police. He had struggled with drug addiction, and a rehabilitation center in the resort town said he had been due to check in there Monday. Mellon comes from the Mellon and Drexel families of Bank of New York Mellon and Drexel Burnham Lambert.

R. Lee Ermey, 74, a former marine who made a career in Hollywood playing hard-nosed military men like Gunnery Sgt. Hartman in Stanley Kubrick’s “Full Metal Jacket,” died last Sunday from pneumonia-related complications. He also voiced the little green army man Sarge in the “Toy Story” films and played a helicopter pilot in “Apocalypse Now,” among many other roles.

Sam Hamill, 74, a poet, translator and anti-war activist who as co-founder of Copper Canyon Press published works by Pablo Neruda, W.S. Merwin and many other celebrated poets, died April 14 at his home in Anacortes, following a period of ill health.

Although based thousands of miles from the New York publishing industry, Copper Canyon became the literary home to some of the world’s greatest poets, whether Merwin or Theodore Roethke or such Nobel Prize winners as Neruda and Octavio Paz. Hamill himself wrote poetry. His works include the career retrospective “Habitation.” He also translated poetry from Mandarin and Japanese, and, at times, used poems for protest. In February 2003, he helped organize a campaign to send thousands of poems and statements to the White House in opposition to the imminent Iraq War. The campaign was his answer to an invitation from first lady Laura Bush to a poetry forum at the White House. The event was canceled.

Stewart M. Brandborg, 93, a conservation activist and Wilderness Society leader who helped draft and advocate for passage of the landmark Wilderness Act of 1964 that set aside millions of acres of land for protection from human development, died April 14 at his home in Hamilton, Montana. The cause was congestive heart failure and lung disease.

Milos Forman, 86, the Czech filmmaker whose American movies “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” and “Amadeus” won a deluge of Academy Awards, including best director Oscars, died April 14 at Danbury Hospital, near his home in Warren, Connecticut.

Forman came to the United States in the late 1960s as a rebellious young filmmaker whose satirical bent was little welcomed at home in the wake of the 1968 Soviet invasion. A few years later, Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — a tragicomic story of revolt and repression in a mental institution — won five Oscars, including those for best director and best picture.

The film put Forman in the front rank of those who struggled to make big, commercial films with countercultural sensibilities. His sympathy for the odd man out was always apparent, even as his movies grew in scope. The list grew to accommodate “Amadeus,” “Hair,” “Valmont” and “Man in the Moon,” among others.

Daphne Sheldrick, 83, a Kenyan wildlife conservationist who helped nurse, bathe and occasionally apply sunscreen to more than 230 orphaned elephants, died April 12 in Nairobi from breast cancer, her daughter Angela Sheldrick said in a statement from the David Sheldrick Wildlife Trust — named for her husband, who had died earlier that year and was the founding warden of Kenya’s largest national park.

Before his death, the couple had worked together to preserve elephants at Tsavo East, a sprawling, untamed preserve of more than 5,000 square miles. While David Sheldrick organized one of the country’s first anti-poaching units, led early studies of elephant diets and migration, and established a network of all-weather roadways through the park, Sheldrick focused on rescuing young elephants whose mothers had been speared by ivory hunters. Sheldrick, after much struggle, successfully devised a formula for baby elephants that approximated their mothers’ in taste and nutrition by incorporating coconut oil.

John Melcher, 93, a large-animal veterinarian and Montana Democrat who served 20 years in Congress, succeeding the storied Sen. Mike Mansfield and embracing both economic development and environmental protections for a state rich in natural resources and pristine wilderness, died April 12 at home in Missoula, Montana.

Dr. Stanley Stamm, 93, the first cardiologist at Seattle Children’s hospital and a beloved pediatrician, but who became best known for a free summer camp he founded for kids with chronic illnesses, died at a nursing home in Seattle on March 27. He died in his sleep of natural causes.

The tall and soft-spoken Stamm earned his reputation as an unwavering advocate for his patients, and a formative teacher to many who worked with him. Dr. Stamm was different from other pediatricians, said Anthony Taylor, a former patient. He made sure kids were empowered with information about their health, and he took the time to interview them. “He was the Mr. Rogers of pediatrics,” added Dr. Stamm’s son-in-law, Mike Boyer. “It was all about the kids.”