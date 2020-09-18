Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, a women’s rights champion who became the U.S. Supreme Court’s second female justice and the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing, died Friday at her home in Washington, D.C., of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

William Gates Sr., 94, the father of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and a towering figure in civic life as well as local and global philanthropy, died of Alzheimer’s disease Monday at his beach home on Hood Canal.

He was a prominent Seattle attorney and the founding partner of one of the region’s best-known law firms, as well as a leading figure in civic and social causes. And with his son’s revolutionary success in the tech field, he became, at nearly 70, one of the guiding forces behind the William H. Gates Foundation — which later became the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

“As I’ve said many times before, my dad was the real Bill Gates. He was all the things I strive to be,” Bill Gates Jr. said in a statement Tuesday.

Ed Pepple, 88, the winningest coach in Washington history, who in 42 years led Mercer Island High School boys basketball to four state championships, 23 KingCo Conference titles and an 882-237 record, died in his sleep Monday morning. He had cancer, his family said.

After coaching at Fife High School and Mark Morris High School in Longview, he started coaching at Mercer Island in 1967. He retired from leading the team in 2009.

Advertising

Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder, who played on the Islanders 1985 state-title team, wrote in a text message, “He was kind, he was tough when you needed him to be. And no matter how hard, he always told you the truth.”

Frank LaRiviere, 93, a mail carrier and lifelong Seattle resident who for decades devoted himself to coaching sixth through eighth grade basketball, baseball and soccer in the afternoons at Blessed Sacrament school, died Aug. 14 from complications of COVID-19.

Brien Wygle, 96, a longtime Boeing test pilot who also raced unlimited hydroplanes, scuba dived with his 4 daughters and taught Howard Hughes how to fly jets, died Tuesday. He sponsored engineering students of color at the University of Washington and was an early champion of advancing women in previously all-male areas at Boeing.

Joanne Washburn, 83, who as Washington State University women’s athletic director 1965-82 expanded the varsity program and was a plaintiff in a landmark lawsuit to bring equality to women’s sports at WSU — setting a precedent for all public four-year colleges and universities in the state — died Tuesday in Pullman. She retired as a professor in 2004.

James S. Jackson, 76, a social psychologist who, when he founded the Program for Research on Black Americans at the University of Michigan in 1976, changed the way scholars examined Black life in the United States, leading to new insights on health, social support systems and more, died Sept. 1 in Ann Arbor, Mich., of pancreatic cancer.

Florence Howe, 91, a professor and key architect of the women’s studies movement and the founder of the Feminist Press, a literary nonprofit dedicated to promoting social justice and amplifying overlooked voices, died Sept. 12 in Manhattan. She had Parkinson’s disease.

Advertising

Stanley Crouch, 74, the fiercely iconoclastic social critic who elevated the invention of jazz into a metaphor for the indelible contributions that Black people have made to American democracy, died Wednesday in the Bronx. He had been in poor health in recent years after suffering a stroke. His criticism was collected into “Notes of a Hanging Judge,” “The All-American Skin Game” and other books.

Hal Singer, 100, a tenor saxophonist and bandleader who was among the last survivors of the Tulsa race massacre of 1921, died Aug. 18 at his home in Chatou, a suburb of Paris. He had lived in France since 1965.

Shere Hite, 77, who startled the world in the 1970s with her groundbreaking reports on female sexuality and her conclusion that women did not need conventional sexual intercourse — or men, for that matter — to achieve sexual satisfaction, died Sept. 8 in London. She had Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases.

DJ Jaffe, 65, an advertising executive for decades who also became a powerful voice and lobbyist for people with profound mental illnesses, died of leukemia Aug. 23 in Harlem. He was the author of “Insane Consequences: How the Mental Health Industry Fails the Mentally Ill” (2017).

Dr. Marion Moses, 84, who as a trusted aide to the farmworkers leader Cesar Chavez promoted a nationwide boycott of table grapes and helped create a health care system for impoverished grape pickers, died Aug. 28 in San Francisco of heart failure and renal failure. Already a nurse, she earned a medical degree in 1976.

Toots Hibbert, 77, one of reggae’s founders and most beloved stars who gave the music its name and later helped make it an international movement through such classics as “Pressure Drop,” “Monkey Man” and “Funky Kingston,” died Sept. 11 in in Kingston, Jamaica. He had been awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

Advertising

Jack Roland Murphy, a party-loving surfer and thief who called himself “Murph the Surf” and transfixed the nation in 1964 by pulling off the biggest jewel heist in New York City history, the theft of the Star of India, died Sept. 12 in Crystal River, Florida. He was 83 and had heart and organ failure. After 17 years in Florida prisons, he was released in 1986, vowing to spend his remaining years on “God’s business.” For three decades, he preached to inmates in a dozen countries.

Gene Budig, 81, the soft-spoken former chancellor of the University of Kansas who in 1994 became the final president of baseball’s American League (Major League Baseball owners voted to eliminate league presidents in 1999), died Sept. 8 in Charleston, South Carolina, of complications of fatty liver disease.

Bruce Williamson Jr., 49, who had been a professional singer for decades before joining the Temptations, the longtime R&B hitmakers, and touring the world with them, died of COVID-19 on Sept. 6 in Las Vegas.

Momcilo Krajisnik, 75, a Bosnian Serb leader who was convicted of crimes against humanity for his involvement in the 1992-95 Bosnian war, died of COVID-19 Tuesday in Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina. He was among the leadership that oversaw plans to persecute and forcibly expel non-Serbs from parts of Bosnia.

Jeannette Belichick, 98, the mother of New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, died Monday night of natural causes in Annapolis, Maryland.

Randall Kenan, 57, an award-winning gay Black writer whose fiction, set largely in a North Carolina hamlet similar to the one where he grew up, artfully blended myth, magic, mysticism and realism, was found dead at his home in Hillsborough, North Carolina, on Aug. 28. Five years ago, he learned he had had a mini-stroke and was starting to develop heart problems.

Sponsored

Ann Getty, 79, a designer and philanthropist, and a longtime benefactor of the arts and culture in San Francisco who married into the storied Getty family, died Monday of a heart attack.

Pat Smullen, 43, nine-time Irish champion jockey and 2016 Epsom Derby winner, died in Dublin hospital Tuesday of pancreatic cancer.

Nancy Dine, 83, a filmmaker, muse and former wife of artist Jim Dine, died of lung cancer Sept. 6 in Manhattan. She made a trio of short documentary films about her husband in the 1960s; one earned her an Academy Award nomination.

John Fahey, 75, an Australian politician, former president of the World Anti-Doping Agency and a key player in the bidding process for the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, has died. No date or cause was announced.

Terence Conran, 88, a London designer and retailing magnate who eased the gloom of postwar British austerity with stylish home furnishings affordable on a teacher’s salary, and then suffered financial reverses before reinventing himself as an international restaurateur and doyen of modern design, died Sept. 12 in Berkshire, England. No cause was announced.

Seattle Times staff and news services