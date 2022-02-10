Sharon Jodock-King wanted to fly.

Jodock-King, who was born with cerebral palsy and used a wheelchair and communication devices, traveled to several states, including Alaska. For her 80th birthday, she planned to go ziplining, but pandemic restrictions got in the way. One of her poems, titled “I would fly,” begins:

Oh/If I could fly/I would fly/Oh yes/ would fly/The edges of a cliff/Looking over a deep/Crevasse with no bottom.

Sharon Marie Jodock-King, an artist, educator and longtime advocate for people with disabilities in Seattle and beyond, died Jan. 27 at her Shoreline home. She was 81. She died from melanoma and complications from COVID-19, according to her sister Norma Christensen of Ferndale.

From birth, her life was one of overcoming extraordinary circumstances. Doctors told her parents she would be lucky to live to 35. Nuns at St. Joseph’s orthopedic ward in Bellingham, where she lived during the week for most of her childhood, taught her to use a typewriter, though her formal schooling ended in the sixth grade because there weren’t education services in the area for students with special needs.

At 20, she moved to Rainier School, in Buckley, which specialized in teaching people with developmental disabilities. There, she received her first communication device, an alphabet board with letters that Jodock-King could point to for the person she was speaking with to sound out. In a 1972 interview with The Seattle Times, she spelled out “I c-a-l-l i-t m-y m-o-u-t-h,” to describe her board.

Communication devices opened the world for her, Jodock-King said on a 2012 panel about disability rights. Her doctor, she added, was surprised that she could think.

Advertising

Her advocacy and involvement in the arts gained momentum in her late 20s and early 30s, after she moved to a Bellevue nursing home. With assistance from speech therapists, she took the exam for her high school equivalency certificate over a slow 16-hour, two-day process. She scored average or above average in every subject. She took night classes and earned a degree from Bellevue Community College; friends from her church, Cross of Christ Lutheran, gave her rides.

Sometimes instructors wouldn’t know how to approach her, Christensen said.

“She would come into class for the first time and teachers had questions,” Christensen said. “She would say ‘teach like you would teach any person,’ and they did.”

She took art classes at the college and learned to paint using a brush that attached to her arm. Over several decades, she created art through paintings, poetry and theater, and was a founding member of Artists Unlimited, an arts organization for people with disabilities that began in the early 1980s and served hundreds of artists and exhibitions.

She met her husband, Alan King, at United Cerebral Palsy, now known as PROVAIL, and the two married in 1983. King, who died in 2021, used his foot to communicate. The couple moved to a house near Green Lake, adopted a cat named Fred and lived independently with help from caregivers and aides.

Longtime friend Bill Reeves, who met Jodock-King in 1985, worked as their live-in attendant and would go with Jodock-King as she served on myriad boards, councils and organizations. Among them: the state Developmental Disabilities Planning Council, the Shoreline Human Services Task Force and the advocacy nonprofit Disability Rights Washington.

Advertising

Reeves’ favorite memories with Jodock-King are visiting schools throughout the region so students could meet someone with a disability. Elementary students would swarm her once class was dismissed, touching her head and her hands to feel the vibration of her thoughts moving from her mind to her hands. They oohed and aahed over her wheelchair and communication device.

The kids were fascinated by her — and Jodock-King loved it.

“She would have this look on her face, where she was seeing the faces of our future, and she was in her element,” Reeves said. “That’s who she was — a teacher.”

Her communication devices evolved from her alphabet board. She had a machine that required her to memorize 999 different codes for letters and words and spoke with a deep voice that came out when she put in the codes. Her next system had thousands of images and symbols allowed her to keep pace in a conversation. Later on, she also used her cellphone and computer to send messages.

Around the Seattle area, she worked with a group to add wheelchair lifts to Metro buses, pushed for curb cuts on city streets and would go to hotels to ensure they were compliant with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act, passed in 1990.

At a 15th anniversary celebration in Olympia for the ADA, Jodock-King reflected on the legislation and how people with disabilities were now determining their own paths.

“I have heard that some professional people don’t think that people with disabilities can make choices about their serious health problems and the final decision should be left up to the professional people,” she said. “Folks … I ask you, who knows your body better than you? It’s up to you or the people you know and trust who should talk up and make the people who take care of your needs, your wishes, whatever they are. I ask you again, who knows you the best?”

Advertising

She traveled to Washington, D.C., for conventions and to talk about disability policy — she once met Hillary Clinton — and during one visit, she noticed that vehicles for wheelchair users didn’t use tie-down systems to keep the rider safe, said Robin Sanford, a speech pathologist who traveled with her on the trip and had first met Jodock-King at PROVAIL. She and Sanford spent the rest of the trip showing each driver how to use the tie-downs.

“She was very spunky, and very outspoken in giving direction,” Sanford said. “Both she and Alan taught me everyone should have a voice to communicate.”

Jodock-King is survived by two sisters, Christensen and Jacelyn King, and nieces and nephews. Services at her church, Faith Lutheran in Seattle, will be held later this year.

Years ago, Jodock-King took an acting class where each student wrote their own skit. Hers was about wanting to be able to fly, recalled Christine Coble, who first met Jodock-King at Rainier School. Coble vividly remembers watching her friend perform.

“It said to me how much she wished to move in ways she couldn’t.” she said. “It was really quite moving.”

During the skit, Jodock-King went up a ramp, then stopped at the top, where two women lifted her up. In that moment, she could fly.