Shan Tianfang, a prominent storyteller whose energetic oral renditions of classical Chinese novels and historical events propelled the ancient pingshu tradition into the modern age for generations of Chinese, died Sept. 11 at the China-Japan Friendship Hospital in Beijing. He was 83.

The cause was multiple organ failure, said Xiao Jianlu, Shan’s business associate and the manager of the Shan Tianfang Culture Communication Co.

Shan tried his best for many years to avoid becoming a performer of pingshu, the Song dynasty-era storytelling tradition. Growing up in 1950s China in a family of folk art performers, he had seen the struggle firsthand. It was a life of constant financial woes and low social status.

So it was with great reluctance when, out of financial necessity, he became an apprentice to a family friend who was a master of pingshu.

In the pingshu tradition, the performer wears a traditional gown and sits behind a desk equipped with a folding fan and a wooden block, which is used like a gavel. The storyteller recounts a legend — typically a classical Chinese epic — from memory, using different voices and exaggerated gestures as well as adding in occasional background detail and commentary.

Shan soon grew to love the storytelling form, which is popular across northern China. It was a demanding profession that combined acting, oration, writing, historical research and literary criticism and required countless hours of memorization.

But Shan, who had studied history, was bothered by what he felt were the many historical inaccuracies and superstitious fantasies often found in the classical epics. So not long after his debut in 1956, he began performing his own interpretations of the ancient stories, which he wrote based on his meticulous historical research.

In teahouses around the northeastern region, he became celebrated for his fresh takes on the classics.

“The new China was not the same as before,” he once said in an interview. “People wanted to see a pure stage free of superstition with characters that actually made sense.”

But during the Cultural Revolution, radicalized youth sought to root out all symbols of China’s ancient “feudal” culture — and that included pingshu. As a pingshu performer, Shan was labeled a “counterrevolutionary” and sent to do manual labor in a village in northeastern China.

In 1976, after a decade of persecution, Shan set out to revive his pingshu career. There was a hunger among many Chinese for any content besides bland, party-approved propaganda. It was against this background that Shan leapt at the opportunity to record a pingshu radio broadcast.

But the dynamic of radio was totally different from the teahouses where he was accustomed to performing. There were no props, no reactions from the audience — just Shan and the microphone in a recording studio.

So for his first radio performance, an abridged version of the historical novel “The Romance of Sui and Tang Dynasties,” Shan used the three recording technicians outside the studio as his audience, adjusting his performance based on their reactions.

The performance had its premiere in 1980 on Chinese New Year. By the time the 56-hour broadcast was finished, more than 100 million Chinese were estimated to have tuned in. It was the beginning of a dramatic second act both for Shan and for pingshu in the People’s Republic of China. Soon, Shan was a household name across the country.

“In the 1980s, everyone had a radio so you could hear Shan Tianfang everywhere, in homes and in taxis,” Zhu Dake, a Chinese cultural critic, said. “He took a traditional art form and made it popular by adapting it to the new era in the most simple way.”

Over six decades, Shan recorded more than 110 stories for radio and television, totaling 12,000 episodes spanning 6,000 hours. His best-known works include his renditions of Chinese classics like “White-Eyebrow Hero” and “Sanxia Wuyi” and his dramatizations of historical figures like Zhuge Liang and Lin Zexu.

Even today, hop into a Beijing taxi and chances are the driver will be listening to one of Shan’s recordings.

“For my generation, Shan Tianfang was a master,” said Zhao Fuwei, 48, a Beijing taxi driver. “If back then there was such thing as a viral star, then Shan Tianfang was definitely the hottest viral star.”

“Listening to his stories has made it easier to kill time in bad traffic,” Zhao added. “He was so good at making complicated historical stories simple and interesting. You feel like you could relate to the characters in his stories, even though they lived a long time ago.”

Shan Chuanzhong was born on Dec. 17, 1934, in Tianjin, China. His mother, Wang Xianggui, was a stage actress. His father, Shan Yongkui, was a folk musician who played the sanxian, a three-stringed Chinese lute.

Growing up, Shan and his four sisters frequently moved around northeastern China with their parents, an experience that left the young boy longing for a more stable career. But in the early 1950s, when his parents divorced and his mother left the family, Shan gave up his dream of being a doctor and embraced his performance heritage.

After completing his apprenticeship with a pingshu master, he joined a folk arts troupe in Anshan, a town in northeastern China known at the time for its teahouses and pingshu performers.

He found early success on the regional teahouse circuit. With the start of the decade-long Cultural Revolution in 1966, however, Shan’s rising star came to an abrupt demise.

In his memoir, published in 2011, Shan called the period of the Cultural Revolution his “life’s greatest suffering.”

He is survived by his son, Shan Ruilin; his daughter, Shan Huili; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. His wife, Wang Quangui, died in 1992.

The revival of Shan’s career in the early 1980s and his subsequent rise to national prominence paralleled the re-emergence of the pingshu tradition.

But in recent years many of the great pingshu performers have died, and the tradition is fading. By the time Shan retired in 2007, interest in pingshu among Chinese had all but been replaced by mobile phones and gaming.

Nevertheless, even after retiring, Shan worked tirelessly to promote pingshu among young Chinese, mentoring apprentices and starting a school dedicated to the folk arts.

Ever willing to adapt to new technologies, Shan posted a message to his Sina Weibo microblog account on Sept. 6, five days before his death. It was an announcement about a new live-streamed lecture series about pingshu.