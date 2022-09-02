Pastor Patrinell “Pat” Wright, the founder and director of Seattle’s Total Experience Gospel Choir and an accomplished singer in her own right, died Tuesday. She was 78.

“She was a force of nature, she really was,” said her daughter Julie Washington. “She gave everything her all, whether in her personal or public life.”

Wright founded the choir in 1973 at Franklin High School for the school’s underserved Black students. Over the years, Total Experience Gospel Choir would become Seattle’s longest-running and most prominent community gospel choir, traveling across America and abroad.

Hundreds of children and teens would join, finding solace and joy in the choir. Some would eventually bring their own children into the fold.

In the 1990s, adults began joining the choir as full members. By then, the choir had traveled to 38 states and 13 countries, sang before President Bill Clinton, and performed at numerous fundraisers, festivals and concerts. They performed at major venues like the Sydney Opera House and The Mormon Tabernacle, and sang in Nicaragua, Russia, the Bahamas and more.

At home in Seattle, Wright was a towering presence. She served as musical director and a performer in the annual holiday production of “Black Nativity,” a gospel play based on the Nativity story by Langston Hughes that has deep roots in the African-American church community and its celebration of Christmas.

Wright was equal parts dignified preacher, skilled vocalist and protective den mother, Washington said.

“It’s no stretch to dub her Seattle’s First Lady of Gospel,” The Seattle Times wrote in 1998.

Wright, one of eight children and the daughter of a Baptist preacher, grew up in Carthage, Texas. She performed her first solo as a 3-year-old, later teaching herself to play piano. By 14, she was leading choirs at her father’s church.

She eventually left the South, migrating on a segregated bus out west. She and her husband, Pastor Benny Wright, bought a house in the Central District in 1963.

With a powerful and expressive four-octave vocal range, Wright’s soulful singing commanded attention. She formed a group called Patrinell and the Casanovas, and their 1969 song “I Let a Good Man Go” became a radio hit both in Seattle and abroad in the United Kingdom, Washington said.

But Wright was always torn between a professional secular career in music, and singing for Christ, Washington said. The church always won.

Still, Wright would find ways of singing jazz standards and contemporary tunes for crowds, songs “she could sing in a church as she could in a club,” Washington said.

Wright rendered Elvis Presley’s “In the Ghetto” and Diana Ross’ “Reach Out And Touch (Somebody’s Hand)” into beloved church songs, according to Washington.

“She had one of the best voices I’ve ever heard, and it didn’t change with age,” Washington said.

Singing in front of President Barack Obama — three times — was a highlight of Wright’s career.

“I never thought that I would live to see an African-American become president of the United States of America with all of the prejudices that this country has against people of color,” Wright previously told The Times.

