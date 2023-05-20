There was absolutely no doubt Jonathan Sugarman felt at home in the mountains.

He would send photos to his daughter from treks all over the world, and the joy in his eyes was palpable.

“I think the mountains just kind of left him awestruck,” said his daughter, Maya Sugarman. “He felt the beauty and power in those mountains.”

Jonathan Sugarman, a 69-year-old retired Seattle doctor and experienced mountaineer, died May 1 at Camp 2 on Mount Everest while attempting to reach the world’s highest summit.

“His loss left a massive impact,” his daughter said, noting he died of altitude-related sickness.

Maya Sugarman, 34, said memories of her father’s kindness and strong moral compass have helped her push through the pain in the weeks since his death. “He was really like a mensch,” she said.

With a medical career spanning over four decades, Jonathan Sugarman was dedicated to improving health care systems to ensure they followed a “patient first” approach, his daughter said. He was also instrumental in founding the Seattle Indian Health Board’s residency program roughly 30 years ago.

Arne Vainio, now a doctor in the Fond du Lac Reservation in Minnesota, said he was in his fourth year of medical school, awaiting placement for his residency, when Sugarman called him out of the blue, offering to fly him to Seattle for a tour.

Vainio, who is Ojibwe, was impressed by the facility’s commitment to Native health and inspired by conversations with Native doctors, some of whom practiced traditional medicine.

“Jonathan was always a teacher and really cared for Native health,” said Vainio, who became one of the Indian Health Board’s first residents and was close with Sugarman and his family.

Sugarman found his love for climbing and the outdoors as a young man, his daughter said, but put his climbing aside for a time to focus on his career and family.

But his passion for high places was rekindled in 2010 when he took a trip to Mount Kilimanjaro with his daughter, former college roommate and the roommate’s son.

He joined The Mountaineers that same year, and went on to climb Mount Rainier 13 times.

“He would work so hard for himself to reach his goals, but part of that was bringing other people with him along the way,” his daughter said.

In addition to mentoring climbers and introducing others to the sport, he would bring a photo of his wife, Terese, and a printing of his company’s logo to the top of his climbs.

Sugarman had also packed a photo of his extended family to hold up once he reached the top of Everest.

The expedition was his latest foray on the world’s highest peaks. After climbing to Africa’s highest point on Kilimanjaro, he reached two of the other so-called Seven Summits: North America’s Denali and South America’s Aconcagua.

He then accomplished his 2022 goal of reaching Everest’s Camp 3, his daughter said, “but the mountain kept calling.” Sugarman was prepared, diligent and had the technical skills and experience to aim for the summit this year, and he was conscious about mitigating the risks inherent on such a climb, Maya Sugarman said.

She said her father’s work in health care reflected the value he placed in doing as much as he could to serve others. After working for the Indian Health Board, he in 1995 joined a nonprofit consulting firm now known as Comagine Health, rising to become its president and CEO.

Evan Stults, who worked with Jonathan Sugarman for nearly 25 years, said his former colleague “helped raise the bar.”

Sugarman led the nonprofit through several “landmark initiatives” to improve patient health care, Stults said, and the organization’s revenue and head count more than doubled under his leadership from 2001 until 2018.

“It could be demanding, but I felt that he was natural at balancing that with the fact that he sincerely cared for people,” said Stults, the nonprofit’s chief of staff.

Sugarman later worked as executive director of health equity nonprofit Global to Local while serving on the Swedish Health Services board of trustees and teaching family medicine as an adjunct professor at the University of Washington.

Mark Lowdermilk, Swedish chief of staff, said Sugarman helped the board navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, showing a commitment to underserved communities.

“He also just had an amazing wit, and he didn’t purse words by any means,” Lowdermilk said.

Sugarman went full-tilt into his pursuits, professionally and among his many hobbies, his daughter said. Most recently, he’d resumed playing trumpet — performing in a band and taking the instrument on trips, including to Everest, so he could practice.

“The mountaineering was different though,” Maya Sugarman said. “It was more than a hobby.”