Archbishop Raymond Hunthausen was beloved by some and castigated by others for his support of nuclear disarmament, gay rights and broader roles for women within the church.

Raymond G. Hunthausen, who led the Seattle Archdiocese from 1975 to 1991 and became one of the nation’s most controversial bishops, beloved by some and castigated by others for his support of nuclear disarmament, gay rights and broader roles for women within the church, died Sunday. He was 96.

The archbishop emeritus, a Montana native, died at his home in Helena, according to a news release Sunday by the Seattle Archdiocese.

Archbishop of Seattle J. Peter Sartain issued a statement of tribute, calling Archbishop Hunthausen a “humble and loving servant of the Lord, and a man of peace … Above all, he loved the Lord …”

Archbishop Hunthausen’s vision for the Catholic Church made waves.

The IRS garnished his wages after he withheld half of his income tax to protest the nuclear-arms race. Spurred by the reforms of the Second Vatican Council, he involved more lay people, priests and nuns in church operations.

Critics charged him with a lack of leadership and failure to observe strict Catholic teachings on homosexuality, liturgical practices and divorce, among other issues.

Many also said Archbishop Hunthausen knew or should have known about priests and religious-order members who sexually abused children during his time heading the Seattle and Helena dioceses.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

A full obituary will be posted Monday on seattletimes.com and will appear in Tuesday’s print edition.