Jim Molnar tried on and off throughout his life to keep a diary, a faithful record of his days as a sort of time capsule, but it never stuck. He was ultimately known for his travel writing, not memoirs.

Molnar, a renowned travel journalist who wrote for The Seattle Times for nearly two decades, died May 20 after a heart attack. He was 73.

In a 1997 column for The Seattle Times, he remembered the claustrophobia of his childhood routines as he struggled to come up with something, anything of note to jot down for the historical record. Sometimes it was what the school cafeteria served for lunch that day; other times it was a halfhearted attempt at a Dr. Seuss-style poem.

As an adult, Molnar found a path to writing when he realized he could capture his current moment through the lives and stories around him. He found no shortage of stories to tell.

Molnar began writing a travel column for The Times in 1983, editing the paper’s travel coverage back when subscribers could look forward to dispatches from Greek getaways and Romanian road trips alongside their breaking news. As a lifelong writer and traveler, Molnar brought his deep connection with nature and people to Seattleites through his travel reporting.

His “Thoughtful Traveler” column offered practical tips for exploring the world on a budget, on making genuine connections with locals, on taking the time to take in your new surroundings. The Society of American Travel Writers Foundation named Molnar its top travel journalist three years in a row in the early 1990s.

As a professional travel writer, Molnar’s trip notes were undoubtedly different from the average vacationer’s logbook, he noted in a 1997 column. The work stuff, his expenses and itineraries and meals, were kept separately.

Molnar left his personal journal free for detailed observations, recountings of hotel stays and city strolls. He took the time to drink in his surroundings as if it was more than a job, more than just an experience.

Molnar never left home without his journal, densely packed with notes made while people-watching from Parisian sidewalk cafes or cooling his heels on a Central Park bench. After all, he noted, all journals are travel journals, in a way.

“In their attempt to make sense — and reflect the nonsense — of my observations and feelings, they actually make things happen,” Molnar wrote in the column. “The act of writing makes me pause, pay attention, engage both the world and myself in unexpected ways.”

In a post to Molnar’s Facebook page, his wife, Sheila, painted a picture of a passionate lifelong learner who instilled the joys of world travel in their son, Sean, from an early age.

She recalled a week spent in the Hungarian village of Molnar’s ancestors and a stay on an Irish farm where Sean watched a calf being born in the dead of night. It was important to Molnar, Sheila wrote, that Sean see travel as a way to connect to himself and his family through connection with others.

“He was passionate about so many things, but being a husband and father was the joy of his life,” Sheila wrote. “Hours before he died, when we were so hopeful for his future, he held my hand and Sean’s and said, ‘Being with you is the most important part of my day.’”

Molnar is survived by his wife, Sheila, their son, Sean, and “countless” nieces and nephews, Sheila said. He is predeceased by his mother Irene Molnar, father John Molnar, and brother Jack Molnar. His family suggests donating in his memory to the Sierra Club, Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam or Amnesty International.

Colleagues remembered Molnar as someone always willing to share bits of his time, even when he often spent whole days mulling over a paragraph for an article.

Michele Matassa Flores, now executive editor of The Times, worked with Molnar and knew him as a patient mentor who left a far-reaching legacy.

“Jim was known in The Times newsroom as a talented writer and a very generous colleague,” Flores said. “I’ve heard so many current and former co-workers talk about how much they learned from him and what a great guy he was. Our newsroom has a proud legacy of top-tier travel writing, and Jim is a big part of that.”

Molnar’s editor at The Times, John Macdonald, remembered Molnar as a skilled writer who maintained an “unmatched” streak of being named best travel writer by the Society of American Travel Writers three years in a row, from 1991 to 1993.

“Jim and I were close daily colleagues on The Seattle Times travel-section staff. He was an integral part of the section, winning so many national travel-journalism awards,” Macdonald said. “He leaves a long and broad legacy, both personal and professional.”

Molnar departed The Times in 2000, and continued writing for various national and regional publications for years. He also taught literary and nonfiction writing courses at the University of Washington.

He gathered a wide circle of friends over the years, his wife wrote, from his travels while serving as cook on Zen retreats into remote wildernesses. Molnar was an animal lover who cherished their cat Freya and held a deep respect for nature. He also was a vocal champion of human rights.

Sheila wrote that friends could remember Molnar by sipping some single malt whiskey or Taiwanese oolong tea in his honor, breaking out an old Four Tops or Tom Waits record, putting on an old Western or some Monty Python — or by traveling to places that move you, to which you feel drawn.

Molnar’s own last travels were to Paris with Sheila, celebrating 50 years of marriage last September, and to celebrate his son’s wedding on the Hawaiian island of Molokai in October.

He and Sheila had been looking forward to a trip planned for this fall to see ancient cave paintings and enjoy foie gras and truffles in France, inspired by the rich lives of characters from a favorite set of novels.

“Travel to places your passions guide you to,” Sheila wrote.