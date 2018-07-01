The Seattle woman created a voicemail system for the homeless, which allowed them to get communications from prospective employers and landlords without revealing their housing status. It eventually spread nationwide.

When Patricia Barry took an interest in sculptures that were scattered around Seattle, she made it her mission to find out who the artist was.

Not knowing the artist’s name, Ms. Barry made one up. She began writing notes to a “Brenda Shark” and sticking them to the sculptures.

Eventually the anonymous artist, Amanda Finn, reached out to her, recalled Ms. Barry’s daughter, Ardis Henson, of San Francisco. “That’s sort of how she made friendships,” said Henson. “She sought out people she admired.”

Ms. Barry, a Seattle resident since 1976, died June 6 of complications related to multiple sclerosis. She was 71.

Her ability to bring people together shaped her achievements, from being a skilled craftswoman, small business owner and nonprofit director to being an innovative humanitarian. She established the Coffee House at the Conscious Exchange book store and Hi Spot Cafe, which is still in business.

But Ms. Barry may be best known for creating a voicemail system for the homeless, which allowed them to get communications from prospective employers and landlords without revealing their housing status. The innovation eventually spread nationwide.

Sibyl James is one of those people who were pulled into Ms. Barry’s orbit. James, a local writer, became friends with Ms. Barry in the 1980s.

“I had just published my first book and Pat had read it and wanted to meet me,” she said.

The book was an experimental interpretation of the work of 16th-century poet Louise Labé.

“There were a lot of things that we shared,” James recalled. “A similar sense of humor, similar politics. We loved to watch movies and that became one of the main things we would do once she got to where she couldn’t really get around.”

Born in 1946 to a military family in Washington, D.C., Ms. Barry’s fearlessness was passed on to her by her father, said her daughter, Hannah Jones, of Seattle.

“She was wonderfully bossy and she had a bit of a demanding energy about her,” said Jones.

The oldest of three kids, Ms. Barry challenged the status quo from the beginning even if it meant challenging her military father.

“They always had animated political discussions around the table, but they had a lot of respect for each other,” said Jones.

Jones said some of her earliest memories of her mother are of her as toddler sitting in a highchair while her mother cooked at the Hi Spot Cafe.

“While I’m grieving, I find I am also falling in love with my mom all over again,” she wrote in a statement. “I’m once again a child rapt in awe and inspiration.”

Ms. Barry was not only an exquisite chef with a palate for good cuisine, but an advocate for the city’s homeless population as well.

In 1991, while working at Seattle Workers Center, a man asked Ms. Barry if she knew of any day-labor work. She did not, so he left. A few minutes later someone called asking for laborers. That’s when a eureka moment hit her and the Community Voice Mail (CVM) program was born.

“They realized at that second, it’s really too bad homeless people don’t have voicemail,” said David Harrison, a former lecturer at the University of Washington’s Evans School of Public Policy and Governance who got involved with CVM.

Through the program, homeless people could provide a contact number to potential employers and landlords without having to reveal their housing status. The CVM concept quickly evolved into the Community Technology Institute nonprofit, which helped spread the program to 45 cities across the country.

“At any one time it reconnected about 60,000 people who would otherwise be disconnected,” said Harrison.

The program was so successful that in 1993, Harrison was hired by the Ford Foundation and Harvard University to evaluate the CVM program for the national Innovations in American Government Award. It won.

Harrison would end up working closely with Ms. Barry as the board chair for the CVM program.

“I ended up serving later as the chair of the board and got to see in person her incredible commitment to serving people,” he said. “To the core she was a community organizer who was relentless always.”

Even though the program garnered national attention, Ms. Barry was most thrilled when she got a call from the onetime leader of the Black Panther Party, Eldridge Cleaver. “She was really excited he called her to congratulate her about her voicemail project,” said James, her best friend.

With the development of smartphones, Community Voice Mail was disconnected in 2017 by the successor to Seattle Workers Center, Solid Ground, which offers programs to combat poverty and homelessness.

A curator of food, friendships and community, Ms. Barry also found the time and energy to be an artist.

She built many visual installations for Bumbershoot during her time at Seattle Workers Center. She was a skilled glass artist as well as a photographer and painter.

“I think she would want people to remember her as an artist,” said James, who owns a stained-glass door made and designed by Ms. Barry.

In addition to her two daughters, Ms. Barry is survived by a brother, John Gordon Barry of Jacksonville, Florida; a sister, Laura Ann Barry, of Sebastopol, California; and three grandsons, Desmond Bulut-Jones, Joe Broussard and John Broussard.

In lieu of flowers, Ms. Barry requested donations be made to Planned Parenthood.