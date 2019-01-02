Blake Nordstrom disclosed a lymphoma diagnosis in December.

Blake Nordstrom, a member of the fourth generation to lead his family’s namesake retail company, died in Seattle on Wednesday morning. He was 58.

The company confirmed Blake Nordstrom’s death. On Dec. 10, Nordstrom announced that he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, sharing optimism at his prognosis.

Leadership of the company remains in the hands of Blake’s brothers, co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom.

“My heart goes out to the Nordstrom family and everyone at the company during this difficult time. Everyone who worked with Blake knew of his passion and deep commitment to employees, customers and the communities we serve. We are fortunate to have continued leadership from co-presidents Pete and Erik Nordstrom,” Nordstrom chairman of the board Brad Smith said in a statement.

