Brian Williams always felt closest to God in the mountains.

In childhood, he hiked the Sierras of California with his dad and brothers. He conquered Rainier for the first time in 2018 and summited 19 peaks since then.

For Brian, a devout Christian, climbing mountains brought joy. He would come down feeling centered in his desire to live for God and his family.

Brian, a 37-year-old mountaineer and father of three young children, died from a fall after summiting Jack Mountain in the North Cascades on June 26.

“It’s very hard,” said his wife, Emily Williams, 38. “It’s very scary and daunting to be now facing raising kids alone, because that’s obviously not what I expected to be doing.”

The couple has two boys — 9 and 5 — and a 1-year-old girl. A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family.

The kids, she said, are still processing what happened.

Emily said Brian never climbed solo due to the increased dangers and was with a friend when he fell. Their rescue beacon did not work, and his fellow climber had to hike 12 hours into town to get help.

“He was a wonderful father to our three kids,” Emily said. “He absolutely loved being a dad.”

The Williams home is a testament to it. Toys are scattered on the floor of the living room and in the backyard, and a towering bookshelf stands in the foyer.

The weekend before his death, Brian took his two sons backpacking in Mazama, Okanogan County. Teaching his love of the mountains to his kids was what he loved to do. Every night, they played with Legos and he read to them before bed.

“He was basically bringing a party anytime he was watching the kids,” Emily said. “He would loudly come into the room and announce that it was time to watch “Star Wars” and eat ice cream at 9:30 at night, when they were about to get in bed.”

Last summer, he joined a gold mining guild with the kids. They would practice with their pans in the backyard.

Brian was in the U.S. Air Force for a decade before pursuing a degree in theology and beginning a career in tech. He grew to love Western Washington, where his wife grew up, and the family moved there after his Air Force service ended.

“Brian loved this city and the people of it,” Emily said. “He believed that God loves the people of Seattle and desires our flourishing and wholeness.”

The couple met in Morocco in 2008, where Emily taught English. She was making dinner for friends.

“He walked in and he had this wild hair and this big, loud, goofy personality,” she said.

They married the next year. Three weeks ago the couple celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Brian was fond of teasing his wife. The couple prioritized going on dates and loved skiing.

“He was always very full of affection and praise and encouragement and always encouraging me to pursue my talents and passions,” Emily said.

Brian was active at Sunset Community Church in Renton, where he mentored youth, tutored and helped others grow in their faith. He had long aspired and was working toward becoming a pastor.

Brian is also survived by his brother Mark Williams, his mother Melinda Juhl and a large extended family. The family will hold a memorial service at 11 a.m. July 22 at Faith Church, 25636 140th Ave. S.E. in Kent. Members of the media are not welcome.

Brian carried a satellite phone with him whenever he went climbing. Before his death, he sent his wife a message.

“Saw lots of flowers and butterflies, including a white one with orange-tipped wings, and took pictures of the flowers for you,” he wrote.