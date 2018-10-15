Paul Allen died Monday afternoon from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Paul Allen, founder of Microsoft and prominent Seattle businessman and philanthropist, has died at age 65.

Allen died Monday afternoon, according to his multi-faceted holding company Vulcan Inc., just two weeks after announcing he had restarted treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Allen co-founded Redmond tech giant Microsoft with childhood friend Bill Gates. After leaving the company, he turned his focus to a wide range of other business and scientific pursuits, which including founding the Allen Institute for Brain Science, and the real estate arm of Vulcan, which went on to build much of Amazon’s campus.

Allen also owned the Seattle Seahawks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

“My brother was a remarkable individual on every level,” Allen’s sister, Jody Allen, said in a statement. “While most knew Paul Allen as a technologist and philanthropist, for us he was a much loved brother and uncle, and an exceptional friend…At this time of loss and grief for us – and so many others – we are profoundly grateful for the care and concern he demonstrated every day.”

This post will be updated.

