Alfred Theodore “Ted” Goodwin, who was responsible for a series of bold rulings that helped shape Oregon today, died late last month at the age of 99 after serving more than six decades as a state and federal judge.

According to an obituary published by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, Goodwin was “the oldest federal judge in the country, as well as the longest-serving current federal judge.” One of Goodwin’s sons told The Oregonian/OregonLive that Goodwin was working cases until about two years ago.

“I think he was one of the giants in Oregon history,” retired U.S. District Judge Michael Hogan said last week.

In addition to the law, Goodwin held a lifelong affection for the Northwest, particularly central Oregon. He rode horses, mended fences and cut firewood well into his 90s on land in Sisters and along the Little Deschutes River south of Sunriver.

“He was as comfortable on horseback as he was in the courtroom,” Hogan said.

Goodwin’s landmark rulings span decades. He worked as a Lane County Circuit Court judge in the second half of the 1950s, an Oregon Supreme Court justice in the 1960s, a U.S. District Court judge in Oregon nominated by President Richard Nixon in 1969 and a 9th Circuit Court of Appeals judge after another nomination by Nixon, a Republican, two years later. Goodwin became a senior judge — taking on a reduced caseload — in 1991 for the 9th Circuit, which covers nine Western states. He continued to rule on significant cases for decades.

Goodwin is well-known in legal circles for authoring the Oregon Supreme Court opinion Thornton v. Hay (1969), which found that Oregon’s beaches are public, after the owners of a Cannon Beach motel asserted their perceived property rights by positioning driftwood logs and tables and posting private property signs on the sand in front of their business. The ruling fortified support of Oregon’s much-celebrated Beach Bill, passed two years earlier under the leadership of Gov. Tom McCall.

Goodwin also is well-known for writing the majority opinion Newdow v. U.S. Congress in the early 2000s while on the 9th Circuit. The court found that a California school district was violating the separation of church and state by requiring teachers to recite the Pledge of Allegiance — including the clause “one nation under God” — with their students. The U.S. Supreme Court overturned the ruling a short while later. But that was not based on the central issues of the case but instead on a determination that the plaintiff didn’t have standing to sue.

Goodwin’s opinion on the case drew death threats, according to his family.

Chet Orloff, former director of the Oregon Historical Society, said Goodwin wasn’t afraid to rule on “red-hot issues.” That included topics as varied as race, religion and the spotted owl. Orloff said Goodwin had a deep knowledge of the law and researched history thoroughly, leading to his confidence that his decisions were constitutionally sound.

“He was very much nonpartisan in his decision-making,” Orloff said. “You would not know that he was a Republican or Democrat from his decisions.”

Orloff said Goodwin’s colleagues frequently asked him to write opinions because of his keen ability to parse arguments and articulate the legal and social issues involved. Lawyers, too, cheered upon learning Goodwin had authored opinions because they knew he would deftly describe their most persuasive arguments, Orloff said.

Goodwin was born in Bellingham, in 1923. He was the oldest of eight children. Their father was a traveling Baptist preacher who led congregations in logging towns across Washington, Oregon and Northern California. The family never spent more than a year in any spot before Goodwin reached age 15, when the family settled in Prineville, Oregon, and Goodwin attended high school there.

Every summer, Goodwin would ride a horse about 60 miles east of Prineville out to a cattle ranch, where he’d spend his entire vacations training and driving teams of horses, according to his family.

Goodwin went to the University of Oregon, wrote for the Daily Emerald student newspaper and ultimately graduated with a journalism degree. His college education was interrupted from 1943 to 1946 after he enlisted during World War II, serving in both Germany and the Philippines, according to his family.

He reported for a brief time for The Register-Guard newspaper in Eugene. Goodwin married Mary Handelin in 1949 and earned a law school degree in 1951, then worked as a lawyer for several years before becoming a judge.

According to the Oregon Encyclopedia, which is affiliated with the Oregon Historical Society, Goodwin was one of only two known judges in the country who worked on the state and federal trial and appellate levels.

Outside the job, Goodwin adored horses and ranch work. One story that has gone down in family lore: He drove his pickup truck to his first day of work on the Oregon Supreme Court in Salem — prompting an employee who saw him pull up to mistakenly tell him that he’d parked in the wrong area of the lot because that area was reserved for judges

Karl Goodwin said his father was incredibly active — riding horses into his 90s.

“There was one time when I think he was in his 90s and he got bucked off and landed flat on his back,” Karl Goodwin said. “We thought for sure he was going to have some major broken bones, but nothing. He was kind of a force of nature in that way.”

Karl Goodwin also became a lawyer, which helped him gain a deeper understanding of his father’s work.

“The beach case is my favorite one,” Karl Goodwin said. “It benefits all of us in Oregon. Every time I go to the beach, I appreciate it.”

Ted Goodwin lived most of the last decade in Sisters. He died in Bend on Dec. 27.

He is survived by a son, Michael Goodwin, from a first marriage. He also is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Goodwin, and their four children (Karl, Meg, Sara and Jim Goodwin); numerous grandchildren; and his siblings John, Sam and Ruth Goodwin and Miriam Chitty.