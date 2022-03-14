Floyd McKay, whose long career as a Pacific Northwest journalist and author included working as a news analyst at Portland’s KGW-TV from 1970 to 1987, reporting on politics for The Oregon Statesman (now the Statesman Journal) and teaching journalism at Western Washington University in Bellingham, has died.

As the Seattle website Post Alley reported, McKay’s son-in-law, Ted Wolf, announced the news that McKay had died on March 4 in Bellingham, where he lived. Wolf’s statement said, “Friends, with sadness I share the news that Floyd passed away last Friday at age 86. He was in his Bellingham home with three generations of family present, his beloved wife Dixie beside him, and Whatcom Hospice supporting his comfort. Peacefully, Floyd left us in the dignified manner that he intended.

“More details will be shared in the days ahead. For now, I picture Floyd in one of the places he loved most on earth, the MacKay Country of the Scottish Highlands, last visited in the fall of 2021. Share your memories of this good man, dedicated to his family, truth, community, and independent local news. If you feel moved to act in his memory, please consider donating to the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press or to the Whatcom County nonprofit organization of your choice.”

McKay worked as a print and broadcast journalist in Oregon for three decades. In 2016, McKay’s historical memoir, “Reporting the Oregon Story: How Activists and Visionaries Transformed a State,” published by Oregon State University Press, chronicled some of the major events and stories McKay covered.

As The Oregonian/OregonLive wrote of the book, “When Tom McCall was elected Oregon’s governor in 1966, Floyd McKay had a front-row seat. As a journalist, McKay was there when Oregon approved its Beach Bill, preserving public recreational access to the state’s beaches. McKay was there when Oregon approved its Bottle Bill, reducing litter by requiring refundable deposits. And McKay was there when Oregon decided to head off anticipated anti-war protests during a 1970 American Legion convention in Portland by sponsoring a rock festival, Vortex I.”

McKay moved to Bellingham, where he taught journalism at Western Washington University until he retired in 2004. McKay then returned to journalism, contributing print and online reporting and commentary from 2004 to 2017 to The Seattle Times’ op-ed page and Crosscut.

Among his other achievements, McKay won the DuPont-Columbia Broadcast Award for his work as a documentary producer and reporter. He earned a Ph.D. in media history from the University of Washington and was a Nieman Fellow in journalism at Harvard University.