Bob Newman, a former Marine and Mercer Island native who played Gertrude the City Dump telephone operator, Ketchikan the Animal Man, Boris S. Wort and more than a dozen other characters on KIRO TV’s seminal “J.P. Patches,” a television show for children, died Dec. 13 at age 88. His family says Newman’s passing in Shoreline followed a long illness.

Newman and Chris Wedes, who played the program’s titular clown, became Seattle superstars for a generation of kids who grew up watching “J.P. Patches,” which lasted from 1958 to 1981. The show, a live broadcast, co-starred Newman as an array of supporting characters, chiefly Gertrude.

Newman, an off-camera floor director at KIRO, famously joined the cast in 1960 when a telephone prop failure during a broadcast required some quick thinking. Newman covered the flub by speaking into an overhead microphone in a falsetto voice, as if Gertrude was speaking from the other end of the phone line. That became the permanent voice of Gertrude, and soon Newman was appearing on camera as the character, an overgrown Raggedy Ann figure with a 5 o’clock shadow.

The comic chemistry between Wedes and Newman, who together often improvised their action and dialogue, was palpable, ensuring they’d remain in demand for public appearances years after the TV show was canceled.

Wedes and Newman sprinkled their weekday KIRO performances with enough double-entendres and winks at grown-ups that parents enjoyed the program, too. But a big part of the appeal of “J.P. Patches” was that it never pandered or spoke down to youngsters.

“They treated kids like people, and that profoundly influenced me,” says local psychologist Marty Wikoff. “They were empathetic, creative and smart as well as silly, and all at the same time.”

Advertising

That emotional sophistication, layered between the lines of the show’s wacky humor, inspired many kids to see J.P. and Gertrude as family. In a 2005 interview with The Seattle Times — on the occasion of his retirement as Gertrude after 42 years — Newman said he and Wedes constantly met young adults who told them the two characters, despite the wigs, clown nose, house dress and makeup, had been surrogate parents.

“People would say, ‘My mom and dad were broken up and we didn’t have much stuff, and you were all we had,’ ” said Newman. “I had kids, [Chris] had kids, and so we knew what was going on in the kids’ section. It’s not that we taught school, but we never talked down to kids.”

In 2008, a life-size bronze statue of J.P. Patches and Gertrude was dedicated in the Fremont neighborhood. Wedes died in 2012.

Robert Lee Newman described his childhood on Mercer Island as growing “up in the country, when there was a ferryboat and 200 or 300 people.” He was the youngest son of Lee and Ruth Newman, and he had two older brothers, Russell and Steven Newman. When Bob was 4, Steven drowned in Lake Washington after falling off the family dock. The trauma of that event later caused Newman to become a strong proponent of water safety.

After graduating from Garfield High School, Newman enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps and served as a frogman, doing tactical underwater work during the Korean War. He enjoyed the experience so much he later regretted he hadn’t remained in the Corps longer.

He graduated from the University of Washington School of Communications, where he spent time as a radio broadcaster at KUOW-FM during its early years. After applying for jobs at Seattle television stations, he was hired as a floor director at KIRO. When Newman wasn’t on-air as one of his “J.P. Patches” characters, and long after the show ended, he continued his day job there.

Advertising

Following 26 years at KIRO, Newman then worked at public television station KCTS, where he applied makeup to on-air talent and guests.

In the 1990s, Newman was diagnosed with progressive multiple sclerosis. His decision in 2005 to retire as J.P.’s sidekick was because he struggled to maintain his balance.

Friends and colleagues will remember Newman for his sizzling, self-deprecating humor. Dave Drui, a former floor director at KIRO who had grown up on “J.P. Patches” and was thrilled to work on the show from 1977-79, says Newman was hysterically funny and could leave one in stitches with tales from public appearances as Gertrude. Newman also was given to impulses while on live television, Drui said.

“There was a shop vacuum on set that had been dressed up as a baby elephant,” Drui recalled. “For whatever reason, Bob turned the thing on, and it sucked the clown nose right off of J.P. while they were on live television. Everyone froze at the sight of the clown with a human nose.”

Newman is survived by his sons Paul Newman and John Newman, as well as grandson Andrew and nieces and nephews. The family says a public remembrance will be set once the pandemic is over.

Contributions in the name of Bob Newman can be made to the Greater Northwest Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.