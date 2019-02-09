The plaintiff, Krista Jackson, is asking the court to require the companies to pay her and potentially thousands of others who have been affected by the firefighting foam.

An Oak Harbor resident who says her well was contaminated with chemicals from firefighting foam used at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court.

The lawsuit accuses five companies in the manufacture, marketing, sales and delivery of the firefighting foam of knowingly putting the water — and therefore the environment and public health — at risk in areas around NAS Whidbey Island and hundreds of other military bases.

“As a result, significant portions of the water supply and soil on Whidbey Island are contaminated … exposing residents to significant health risks and devaluing their lands,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday as a class-action lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Seattle.

The plaintiff, Krista Jackson, is asking the court to require the companies to pay her and potentially thousands of others who have been affected by the firefighting foam.

The complaints against The 3M Company, Tyco Fire Products, Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, Chemguard, and National Foam include negligence, product liability for failure to warn and trespass.

At issue is a foam that was used for decades to fight fires, particularly during military practices and incidents involving petroleum-based fires such as from aircraft crashes.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the chemicals in the foam may increase risks for kidney and testicular cancer and can possibly affect fetal development and the immune system.

As a result of the foam’s longtime use, “Oak Harbor and Coupeville … have widespread contamination in their water supply,” the class action lawsuit states.

The Navy itself has helped to document that contamination.

It determined through water testing that 15 residential wells in the area had concentrations of the chemicals above the EPA’s recommended exposure limit.

While the chemicals have been phased out of manufacturing since about 2002, according to the EPA, they are still found in the environment and in the blood of those exposed to contamination.

The class-action lawsuit argues it is necessary for Jackson and others represented in the lawsuit to undergo more frequent medical testing in order to detect and treat related medical problems.

Jackson is seeking payment from the defendant companies for that increased medical testing, as well as decreased property values, the cost of the lawsuit and attorney’s fees, and any other damages the court deems fit.