The 28th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade kicked off a weekend — and a season — of shopping and celebrating in downtown Seattle.

By
Seattle Times staff photographer

The Macy’s Holiday Parade through downtown Seattle on Friday morning had it all: nutcrackers, dinosaurs, clowns, dogs, marching bands and yes, rain.

But people came prepared, and were excited — and the rain, for the most part, held off until toward the end.

Steve Ringman: sringman@seattletimes.com.