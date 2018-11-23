The 28th annual Macy’s Holiday Parade kicked off a weekend — and a season — of shopping and celebrating in downtown Seattle.
The Macy’s Holiday Parade through downtown Seattle on Friday morning had it all: nutcrackers, dinosaurs, clowns, dogs, marching bands and yes, rain.
But people came prepared, and were excited — and the rain, for the most part, held off until toward the end.
