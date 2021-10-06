The number of Seattle police officers who have yet to turn in required proof showing they’ve been vaccinated against the coronavirus has fallen below 300, according to the department’s latest counts as of Wednesday.

In all, 292 Seattle sworn officers — or 27% of all cops available to respond to calls in the city — still need to verify they’ve been fully vaccinated before the Oct. 18 deadline for city employees to do so.

The latest counts mean the department has received vaccination records for an additional 62 officers since Tuesday, when the Seattle Police Department for the first time publicly acknowledged specific numbers for how many of its officers hadn’t yet provided vaccination proof under a city mandate.

In August, Mayor Jenny Durkan issued a directive requiring city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 18. Because vaccinations take two weeks to attain their peak efficacy, city employees needed to receive their second shots of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, by Oct. 4, according to Durkan’s office.

The latest figures, updated by the Seattle Police Department on its website Wednesday afternoon, show 782 sworn officers, or 73%, had submitted vaccination records. Nearly all of SPD’s civilian police employees (98%) also have verified they’ve been fully vaccinated, the figures show.

Seattle police commanders, during a meeting to discuss staffing contingencies on Tuesday, were presented with numbers showing that 354 officers — or a full one-third of all officers in service — had yet to submit vaccination proof.

In the event of staffing shortages due to officers who don’t meet the vaccination deadline, the department plans to deploy detectives and other officers in specialty assignments to help cover 911 calls, according to sources familiar with Tuesday’s meeting.