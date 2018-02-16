Police are unsure what prompted reports of gunfire Friday at Highline College in Des Moines, but nervous students immediately thought of Wednesday’s deadly rampage in Parkland, Florida.

Just days ago, following the deadly shooting at a Florida high school, Busiso Chamululu visualized what he would do if someone came to Highline College with a gun and started firing.

“My friends were talking about it two days ago, imagining what the experience would be like,” he said.

Just after 9 a.m. Friday, Chamululu found himself sitting on the floor of his chemistry classroom, away from windows and doors with a handful of classmates, living the distinctly American experience of hiding in a school from someone with a gun.

Some of his classmates, Chamululu said, were panicking, breathing hard, their faces red with stress.

“It was kind of scary,” he said. “I feel sorry for those people in Florida.”

Reports of gunfire sent police from numerous departments rushing to the Des Moines college, which went into immediate lockdown. After a building-to-building search, police cloaked in body armor and carrying long rifles found no evidence of the reported gunfire that had sent students scurrying for safety.

Relief, no doubt, for a campus on edge after 17 people were fatally shotat Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on Wednesday — and for a country where the threat of gun violence at schools stretches from the blustery Northwest to the tropical southeastern tip of Florida, some 2,700 miles away.

“We have to put an end to this gun thing,” said Chamululu, who three years ago moved to Tukwila from Nairobi, Kenya, where guns are rarely in the hands of anyone other than police. “It scares me a little bit that anybody can handle a gun.”

Students described a chaotic scene Friday. Ruvim Kuzmik, 17, said he was walking near the campus library when he heard loud popping noises that sounded like gunshots echoing off nearby buildings.

People started to run and freak out, he said, and he fled to a nearby parking lot. He never saw anyone who appeared to be shooting.

Minutes later, emails and text alerts began buzzing among students and faculty.

Students and staff were alerted in Facebook posts: “This is not a drill. Close doors, close windows. Police are responding to campus. Do not come to campus if you are on your way. More details to come.”

For more than two hours, police in tactical gear searched the campus.

Kierra Jenkins, 16, was locked in a classroom with 20 to 30 classmates. Their professor talked about the Florida shooting as he tried to prepare them for what could happen. They barricaded the door with desks and chairs.

“Everybody was crying, all freaked out,” Jenkins said. “I just put my headphones on.”

During the search, police found frightened people hiding in closets. Others were led by police from their classrooms. Police still do not know what happened to cause the alert and lockdown.

“We’ve got conflicting reports, several reports that there were fireworks,” said Assistant Chief Rafael Padilla of the Kent Police Department. “We’ve also got several reports of people actually thinking they heard shots fired.”

Added Des Moines Police Chief George Delgado: “Now, if this is something that somebody thought was funny in light of what happened in Florida and wanted to generate some hysteria, well, it’s not appreciated.”

By 11:15 a.m., most students had been released to their cars or their parents or friends. Some milled around in the parking lot waiting for girlfriends, boyfriends or siblings. The day’s stress dissipated.

When a team of police officers rolled up in an armored car, a group of teen boys crowded around to take photos for social media. The group had a collective laugh at one teenager, who mistook a battering ram for a bazooka. A few cheered quietly when they found out they wouldn’t have to return to school Friday.

But the goofing around masked the disquieting questions — in the wake of Florida and other school shootings — that no amount of education could answer for students and faculty across campus.

“Most of the time, I don’t really feel safe,” Chamululu said.

“For all we know, something might happen tomorrow,” said Joshua Kristiansen, 17.

“Something’s got to be done about this,” said Abdinasir Hassan, a part-time student from Kent. He said he understood the Second Amendment and people’s right to own firearms, but he asked, “Where do you draw the line? Innocent people are dying. Military-grade guns — control access to that. … The government needs to change its attitude.

“People don’t feel safe to be in crowds. They’re watching their backs at concerts … it’s something people shouldn’t have to worry about in America. It’s a first-world country,” he said.

Daniel Evans, a sport hunter and angler who said he owns several guns, said he wasn’t sure what could be done to prevent the “guy who snaps and goes off the deep end.”

Evans said he didn’t think guns were the problem.

“There’s so many ways to kill people in this world,” Evans said, mentioning a terrorist attack that involved a truck. “What are you going to do? Ban trucks?”

Shyaka Aime, 19, said he had just been talking about the Florida shooting with a friend.

“Now, something is going on (here),” he said. “Nothing makes sense. … I don’t know what the people shooting are thinking.”