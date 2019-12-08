Local NewsPhoto & VideoPhotography Nothing dreary about the day at Seattle Center Playground Originally published December 8, 2019 at 4:45 pm The gray of a Seattle day suddenly disappears Sunday as a child at Seattle Center Playground runs past MoPOP’s colorful building designed by Frank O. Gehry. (Ken Lambert / The Seattle Times) Share story By Ken Lambert Seattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Pierce County deputies search for suspect after fatal hit-and-run crash in Parkland December 8, 2019 Portland, Oregon, police fatally shoot man near coffee shop December 8, 2019 Food stamp change could affect at least 19,000 in Oregon December 8, 2019 Deal banning surprise medical bills also ups tobacco purchase age to 21 December 8, 2019 More Photo Galleries Santa makes annual underwater appearance at Seattle Aquarium ‘It blesses my heart’: Native artists share and sell their works Seattle’s Westlake Park tree lights up for the holidays Ken Lambert: klambert@seattletimes.com. Ken Lambert is a staff photographer for The Seattle Times.