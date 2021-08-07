Passengers of the Norwegian Encore wait in line for coronavirus tests near Seattle’s Pier 66 before boarding the cruise ship bound for Alaska on Saturday. The 3,998-passenger Encore is the first Norwegian cruise to set sail in the U.S. in more than 500 days, according to the cruise line. Everyone on board is required to be vaccinated and receive a negative coronavirus test before embarking.
