BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A zoo in Idaho is holding a “gender reveal” party this weekend for its newest resident — a baby anteater.
The not-yet-named anteater pup will make its debut Saturday afternoon at Zoo Boise.
The baby anteater was just over 2 pounds when it was born in January, and zoo officials have carefully tracked its weight and health. They say temperatures have warmed enough that the baby can go into a public exhibit area.
The pup’s parents, Gloria and McCauley, were paired through the Species Survival Plan program.
Gloria carries the baby on her back — their stripes match to provide camouflage in the wild.