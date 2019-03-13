BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A zoo in Idaho is holding a “gender reveal” party this weekend for its newest resident — a baby anteater.

The not-yet-named anteater pup will make its debut Saturday afternoon at Zoo Boise.

The baby anteater was just over 2 pounds when it was born in January, and zoo officials have carefully tracked its weight and health. They say temperatures have warmed enough that the baby can go into a public exhibit area.

The pup’s parents, Gloria and McCauley, were paired through the Species Survival Plan program.

Gloria carries the baby on her back — their stripes match to provide camouflage in the wild.