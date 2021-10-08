JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Don Young’s office said the Alaska Republican helped evacuate from Afghanistan employees of an Alaska Native corporation but provided few details on the effort and did not immediately respond to questions seeking further details.

Young’s office released a statement Friday saying employees of Goldbelt Inc. were among those evacuated to Qatar from Afghanistan. A social media post on Young’s account refers to an evacuation last month.

Messages seeking comment were left for a Young spokesperson and for McHugh Pierre, president and CEO of Goldbelt.

The Taliban seized the Afghan capital in August, prompting evacuations from the country.

Pierre was quoted in the statement as saying the corporation had been supporting efforts by the U.S. State Department in Afghanistan for several years. He said Goldbelt flew home employees who were U.S. nationals when “the transition of power began to occur,” and contacted the State Department and began working on efforts to move to safety “former employees who are Afghan nationals” and their families.

“We had one plane chartered and those people are now moved to safety,” Pierre said in the statement.

No information was provided on the number of people evacuated or the current status of those evacuated.