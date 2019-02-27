YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to over snow travel on Friday so crews can start to plow in preparation for the coming spring and summer tourist season.

The stretch of road from the East Entrance to Sylvan Pass will be the first to close, followed by the stretch from Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris on Sunday.

All over snow travel will end for the winter season in the park at 9 p.m. on March 15.

Weather permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile traffic at 8 a.m. April 19.

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the gift shop, ski shop and food services will close for the winter season on Sunday.

At Old Faithful, Old Faithful Snow Lodge and Cabins also will close Sunday.