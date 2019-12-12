YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park will open its gates to tourists riding snowcoaches and snowmobiles on Sunday.

Beginning at 8 a.m., visitors will be able to travel the park’s interior roads on commercially-guided snowmobiles and snowcoaches from the North, West, and South Entrances. Visitors who have proper permits can also take non-commercially guided snowmobile trips. The East Entrance Road over Sylvan Pass will open for oversnow travel on Dec. 22. The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is plowed and open to wheeled-vehicle travel all year. During the winter season, Yellowstone also offers a variety of activities, such as ranger-led programs, cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. The National Park Service reminds winter visitors that weather in the park is extremely unpredictable and road closures or delays can occur with little or no warning. People are reminded to have personal emergency survival equipment and appropriate outdoor gear for the cold weather. Lodging and services are limited during winter. Services will open in the Old Faithful and Mammoth Hot Springs areas on Sunday and Monday.