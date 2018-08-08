An air-quality alert is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday in the Yakima Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

An air-quality alert is in effect through 10 a.m. Friday in the Yakima Valley because of wildfires in the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups in Yakima, Toppenish and White Swan on Tuesday afternoon, according to the state Department of Ecology’s air-monitoring website.

The Miriam Fire at White Pass area is showing active fire behavior. In addition, the Cougar Creek Fire near Chelan and Gilbert-Crescent Mountain Fire near Winthrop are emitting significant amounts of smoke, which is combining with smoke from other fires in Washington and Canada, according to the interagency Washington Smoke Information blog.

“Assuming smoke production from these fires continues, expect conditions to worsen as the week proceeds,” the blog said.

Forecasters say a low-pressure system is expected to bring wind on Friday, but it could also make the fires grow.

If it is smoky outside, people are encouraged to set air-conditioning units to recirculate indoor air, and use an indoor fan instead of opening windows.

More information can be found online at http://wasmoke.blogspot.com or https://fortress.wa.gov/ecy/enviwa/.