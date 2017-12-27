Two officer-involved shootings — each leaving a person dead — occurred within two hours of each other after lengthy standoffs with Yakima police.

Two officer-involved shootings — each leaving a person dead — brought a tragic ending to the Christmas holiday weekend early Tuesday morning. The shootings, one involving a 28-year-old man and a second involving a 31-year-old man, occurred within two hours of each other after lengthy standoffs with Yakima police.

The incidents mark the fifth and sixth officer-involved shootings in Yakima County this year.

In the first case, Yakima police received reports at about 7 p.m. Christmas Day of an intoxicated man who claimed to have shot people, according to a Yakima Police Department news release. About 6 ½ hours later, 28-year-old Adrian Escobar was dead.

When officers arrived at a home in the 300 block of West Pierce Street, Escobar put a gun to his head and threatened to shoot himself, police said.

While officers were waiting for backup from Yakima police and Benton County Regional SWAT team units, Escobar started firing shots at them from inside the home, police said.

Officers attempted to negotiate with Escobar while he fired at least six times at officers over the next several hours, police said.

Capt. Gary Jones, a Yakima police patrol commander, said Escobar was on the phone with negotiators for several hours but they made little headway.

At 1:30 a.m. Escobar again shot at officers and then was fatally shot by a Yakima SWAT team member.

Jones didn’t know Tuesday how the situation changed to prompt the officer to return fire. The officer had not yet given a statement, Jones said.

Two people in the home with Escobar were later questioned and released.

Brandon Kitchell and his 7-year-old daughter arrived at their apartment — next-door to the unit where Escobar was — about 8 p.m. Monday and saw three police cars without their lights flashing parked outside.

Over the course of the evening, Kitchell went about his business as normal until he heard gunshots while giving his daughter a bath.

“That was the point when I shoved my daughter between the wall and the bed to keep her safe,” he said.

Police told Kitchell to stay inside. During that time Kitchell said he heard a number of alarming noises — two or three gunshots, breaking glass and Escobar telling officers he didn’t want to negotiate if they wouldn’t give him a cigarette. He also said he heard Escobar say, “Tonight’s the night I’m going to die.”

Around 9:30 p.m., Kitchell, his daughter and his daughter’s grandfather were escorted out of their home by SWAT team members.

Julia Smith, who lives with Kitchell and is the mother of the 7-year-old, said she knows the man and woman who live in the apartment and characterized them as nice and respectful. Smith, who wasn’t home at the time of the incident, said she didn’t know Escobar and thought he was visiting.

An autopsy on Escobar is scheduled for Wednesday, said Yakima County Coroner Jack Hawkins.

In the second shooting — just 30 minutes after the West Pierce Street incident was reported — police received reports of a blind man threatening people with a gun at the Cascade Apartments at 20 N. First St. The man, later identified by Hawkins as Jose Garcia, barricaded himself in his fourth-floor apartment and was acting erratically, police said.

After five hours, police obtained a search warrant for the apartment and forced the door open, continuing to negotiate with Garcia. However, officials said the situation quickly “deteriorated” and two officers shot Garcia.

Yakima Police Capt. Jeff Schneider said he did not have exact details on what happened as detectives were still investigating the shooting.

“Until we talk to the officers, we cannot be more clear,” said Schneider, who would not identify the officers involved.

Police said they found a gun in Garcia’s apartment but did not specify the type.

Property manager Misty Quesnell said officers carried Garcia down the stairs in a blanket to a waiting ambulance.

She said Garcia moved into the building three months ago in an effort to be more independent. Other tenants reached out to help him, Quesnell said.

During the incident, tenants in neighboring apartments were evacuated to the building’s lobby, while people who came in during the evening were barred from returning to their rooms on the top floor, Quesnell said.

Apartment staff and other tenants provided blankets and space heaters for the displaced residents, she said.

All three officers who fired shots in the two cases were placed on routine administrative leave. The Washington State Patrol is investigating the shooting of Escobar and Yakima police are investigating the shooting of Garcia.