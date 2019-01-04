CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The Wyoming State Geological Survey says more than 2,500 earthquakes were recorded in the state over the last year, but most were never noticed by residents.
The survey’s geological hazards report released Thursday shows that nine earthquakes reached a magnitude of five or greater and dozens exceeded magnitude 2.5.
Seth Wittke, a manager of the survey’s geological hazards division, says people do not usually feel earthquakes under magnitude 2.5.
Yellowstone National Park was the epicenter of much of state’s earthquake activity.
The Yellowstone Caldera and the movement of fluids underground and on the surface account for part of the activity.
Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com