KETCHIKAN, Alaska (AP) — A 68-year-old southeast Alaska pilot died in an airplane crash.

Alaska State Troopers say the crash Thursday afternoon killed Michael Nash of Wrangell.

The airplane with was found crashed at the 400-foot (122-meter) level of Judy Hill on Gravina Island near Ketchikan. The city’s airport is also on Gravina Island.

Ketchikan Flight Service shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday notified troopers that Nash was nearly three hours overdue on a flight in a PA-24 single engine, wheeled, Comanche aircraft.

The Coast Guard, Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad, Alaska Wildlife Troopers and Saxman village public safety officer responded to the area of Judy Hill.

Rescue volunteers found the crash on the hill’s north side.