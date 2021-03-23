SILVERTON, Ore. (AP) — A worker was killed in a fire at a seed cleaning facility Tuesday northeast of Salem in Silverton, authorities said.

Silverton Fire District crews responded to the report of an explosion and fire around 9:00 a.m., KOIN-TV reported.

Fire crews saw heavy dark smoke and fire coming from the middle of the structure from several miles away, officials said.

Responders initially heard reports of three people trapped inside, and got one worker out, authorities said. That person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Crews found another worker inside who had died. Their name has not yet been released.

Officials said a dust explosion caused the fire.