IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — The Salmon-Challis National Forest is reaching the halfway point in the four-year process of developing a new forest management plan.
The Post Register reports the work has some stakeholders digging in their heels and others seeking common ground. The plan covers ecosystems, watersheds, plant and animal communities, grazing, resource extraction, rivers and wilderness areas. Salmon-Challis Forest Supervisor Charles Mark says there are 3 million acres that could potentially be considered for wilderness area designation, though not all of it will be included in a wilderness recommendation to Congress.
A wilderness designation would mean restrictions including rules barring motorized or mechanized travel, the use of chain saws, permanent shelters, roads and mining.
___
Most Read Local Stories
- Daylight saving time: Washington state moving toward an end to the clock change
- For black travelers, Seattle's 'Green Book' offered more than just places to dine and sleep VIEW
- 'Shark Tank' star Robert Herjavec owes a debt of gratitude to a homeless shelter in Seattle VIEW
- HUNGER: The decline of salmon adds to the struggle of Puget Sound's orcas VIEW
- Howard Schultz is against a lot of things. Here's a look at what he's for.
Information from: Post Register, http://www.postregister.com