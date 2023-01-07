Social activist and songwriter Woody Guthrie spent less than a month in Portland, but 82 years later, his legacy for capturing American life and landscapes endures.

He wrote ”Roll On, Columbia, Roll On” along with more than two dozen other songs in an inspirational flurry while traveling the Pacific Northwest in May 1941.

The controversial “Roll On, Columbia” was later adopted as the official folk song of Washington state.

In 2019, the nonprofit Portland-based ROSE Community Development organization named its new affordable housing community in Southeast Portland’s Lents neighborhood Woody Guthrie Place.

A few blocks from the 64-unit apartment building sits Guthrie’s rented flat, in a converted fourplex at 6107 S.E. 92nd Ave., which is now for sale at $975,000.

In his brief time here, the “poet of the people,” who witnessed dust storms and droughts across American prairies in the 1930s and survived the Great Depression, saw the Pacific Northwest as “paradise.”

Over his writing career, he advocated for better conditions for low-wage workers and a more egalitarian economy. He wrote the patriotic song “This Land is Your Land” and thousands of political, protest and propaganda lyrics and newspaper columns.

“Woody was a populist in the good sense, sticking up for working people and that’s the community we work with,” said Nick Sauvie of ROSE Community Development.

In 1941, Guthrie was 28 and unemployed. The balladeer, born in a Dust Bowl town in Oklahoma, accepted a temporary position with the U.S. Department of the Interior’s Bonneville Power Administration.

His job: To write songs to win public support for damming the Columbia River to produce inexpensive electricity.

He arrived in May with his first wife, Mary Jennings, and their three children.

Their flat, where Guthrie wrote some of his most iconic songs, was on the second-level of a 1908 structure. The ground level was once occupied by the Lents branch of the public library.

According to owner Alexandru Ianos of Ianos Realty, the two-story building with 2,784 square feet of space is zoned for commercial and residential use.

“It’s a great piece of Portland history and it would make a good investment for anyone looking for a small multifamily dwelling with additional development potential,” he told The Oregonian/OregonLive.

Guthrie in Oregon

During the month Guthrie lived in Portland, the government paid him $266.66 to give “public power a friendlier, more relatable reputation,” according to Cady Shaw, director of the Woody Guthrie Center, a public museum and archive in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

“Guthrie jumped right into the assignment, writing ‘Roll On, Columbia,’” she said, followed by originating 25 more songs and recording 12 of them, including hits “Pastures of Plenty” and “Grand Coulee Dam,” in the basement of the Bonneville Power Administration’s Portland headquarters.

The basement recordings were used in the soundtrack of the 1949 documentary, “The Columbia: America’s Greatest Power Stream.”

Guthrie was captivated by Oregon and Washington state. He was in the right place at the right time and in the right frame of mind, said son Arlo Guthrie in the “Roll on Columbia: Woody Guthrie & the Bonneville Power Administration” documentary.

“The few weeks he spent there … he lived and saw more than people who have lived there their whole life,” said Arlo Guthrie. “He was able to put it on paper. You have to be inspired to do that.”

Greg Vandy, co-author with Daniel Person of “26 songs in 30 Days: Woody Guthrie’s Columbia River Songs and the Planned Promised Land in the Pacific Northwest,” told The Oregonian/OregonLive when the book was released in 2016 that Guthrie wrote in the back seat of a car and on a typewriter at the BPA offices.

“Then he’d take the (songs) home and work on them in the apartment in the evening hours, testing them out on Mary,” Vandy said.

Damaging dam projects

The Grand Coulee Dam and the Bonneville Dam projects, funded by the federal Public Works Administration, hired 3,000 workers during the Depression.

Although Guthrie had a history of supporting migrant workers, there is no record he was concerned about dams devastating Native Colville and Spokane land and livelihoods.

Damming for electrical power generation, river navigation, irrigation and flood control also meant disrupting salmon runs.

Today, many see Guthrie’s songs for the Bonneville Power Administration as propaganda.

Vandy and Person’s 2020 essay in Humanities Washington, a nonprofit affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, stated: “By today’s thinking, it can be difficult to understand why a folk singer like Woody Guthrie, who proved willing to walk away from good money based on principles before, so vociferously endorsed a project like the Grand Coulee Dam.”

The dam project forced the relocation of more than 1,200 Native graves.

The essay also stated that Guthrie later removed lyrics in “Roll On, Columbia” that referenced wars against Native Americans.

Guthrie was friends with author John Steinbeck, folk singer Pete Seeger and blues singer Huddie “Lead Belly” Ledbetter. He died in 1967 at 55, but his music continues to influence, from Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan to Jerry Garcia and Bruce Springsteen.

After the temporary government job was completed, Guthrie hitchhiked to New York, while his wife and young children stayed in the 400-square-foot apartment.

“She told him to go ahead without her, thus ending his first marriage,” said Shaw.